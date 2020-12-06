Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
To easily recharge your baby monitor
This charging stand allows you to charge your Philips AVENT DECT baby monitor for 24 hours of use. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To easily recharge your baby monitor
This charging stand allows you to charge your Philips AVENT DECT baby monitor for 24 hours of use. See all benefits
To easily recharge your baby monitor
This charging stand allows you to charge your Philips AVENT DECT baby monitor for 24 hours of use. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To easily recharge your baby monitor
This charging stand allows you to charge your Philips AVENT DECT baby monitor for 24 hours of use. See all benefits