Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Power nozzle for your vacuum cleaner
Because of its rotating brush, this nozzle for your Philips vacuum cleaner removes 25 percent more hairs and dust than most standard nozzles. Because of its size it is ideal for thoroughly cleaning small surfaces. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Power nozzle for your vacuum cleaner
Because of its rotating brush, this nozzle for your Philips vacuum cleaner removes 25 percent more hairs and dust than most standard nozzles. Because of its size it is ideal for thoroughly cleaning small surfaces. See all benefits
Power nozzle for your vacuum cleaner
Because of its rotating brush, this nozzle for your Philips vacuum cleaner removes 25 percent more hairs and dust than most standard nozzles. Because of its size it is ideal for thoroughly cleaning small surfaces. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Power nozzle for your vacuum cleaner
Because of its rotating brush, this nozzle for your Philips vacuum cleaner removes 25 percent more hairs and dust than most standard nozzles. Because of its size it is ideal for thoroughly cleaning small surfaces. See all benefits
Plumeau brush
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality and 1:1 exchange.
Replaceable part