    Nuance Pro

    Gel Cushion

    HH1102/00
    A new choice for better sleep
      Nuance Pro Gel Cushion

      HH1102/00
      A new choice for better sleep

      Revolutionary Gel Pillows For superior comfort and seal - a first for nasal pillow masks See all benefits

        A new choice for better sleep

        • Small
        The gel pillows fit different nostril sizes.

        The gel pillows fit different nostril sizes.

        With Nuance, you can now experience the greater comfort and seal gel provides in a pillows cushion.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Comfort
          • Gel pillows
          • Better seal performance
          • Reduces nasal irritation

        • Specifications

          Cushion material
          Silicone rubber

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

