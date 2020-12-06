Home
    HH1105/00
      A new choice for better sleep

      Innovative non-slip headgear designed to stay in place while you sleep See all benefits

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Stays in place
          • Lightweight
          • Non-slip headgear

        • Specifications

          Headgear material
          Nylon UBL/Urethane foam/Lycra
          Cleaning headgear
          • Hand wash with mild detergent
          • Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry

