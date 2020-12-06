Home
      Use your InnoSpire Go anywhere

      InnoSpire Go Carry Case

HH1346/00

The InnoSpire Go replacement carry case features 3 compartments for the handset and accessories plus an internal pocket to store your quick reference guide and instructions for use.

      Philips shop price

      Use your InnoSpire Go anywhere

      The InnoSpire Go replacement carry case features 3 compartments for the handset and accessories plus an internal pocket to store your quick reference guide and instructions for use. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

        Use your InnoSpire Go anywhere

        • For InnoSpire Go accessories
        • Replacement part
        Convenient design

        Convenient design

        The InnoSpire Go Carry Case features 3 compartments to fit all InnoSpire Go parts and accessories.

        Portable carry case for your InnoSpire Go

        Portable carry case for your InnoSpire Go

        The carry case has a convenient design that is small and lightweight to make your InnoSpireGo accessories portable.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product details

          Carry case
          for use with InnoSpire GO
          Color
          Grey
          Dimensions
          165mm x 71mm x 221mm
          Inner padding material
          Foam
          Inner pocket material
          Polyester mesh
          Inner trim material
          Polyester
          Outer shell material
          Polyester
          Weight
          280 g
          Zip coating material
          Rubber

