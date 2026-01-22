ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

Shaver series 5000 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Support

Shaver series 5000Wet and Dry electric shaver

S5589/30

Shaver series 5000 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Go to shop

Get the most out of your product

  • How to Clean the Philips Shaver S5000–S7000 | Easy Step-by-Step Guide
    How to Clean the Philips Shaver S5000–S7000 | Easy Step-by-Step Guide

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 4.6 MB
  • 23 April 2025

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 15 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Service and exchange

Get your broken product serviced or replaced

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you