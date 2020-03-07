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08
d
Days
23
h
Hours
24
m
Minutes
50
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Seconds
Discontinued
Prevent hair regrowth
Philips Lumea IPL hair removal system works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair all over the body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.
For use on body only
15 minutes to treat lower legs
Lifetime <gt/>100.000 light pulses
Cordless design
Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence the hair sheds naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth everyday.
Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as two bi-weekly treatments, with optimal hair-free results achieved after four to five bi-weekly treatments. To maintain these results, simply repeat treatment every four to six weeks. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.
Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 1,500 volunteers.
Awards
3.9
of 5
302
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Biddymummy
07/03/2020
United Kingdom
Does what it says! Love it!
Does what it says ! Less hair and skin feels smooth to the touch! Love it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea SC2001/00 IPL hair removal system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea SC2001/00 IPL hair removal system
emma40
01/04/2016
United Kingdom
Review:Lumea.
I have had a Lumea since 2010 and it is highly effective. I now have at least an 80% reduction in hair growth and recommend this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea SC2001/00 IPL hair removal system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea SC2001/00 IPL hair removal system
Tracy96
18/10/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Love this product
I love this machine, it's easy to use and really works from the first use. I highly recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea SC2001/01 IPL hair removal system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea SC2001/01 IPL hair removal system
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