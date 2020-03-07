I am so pleased that finally there is a product on the market that has helped me with my hairy legs :) I used to shave every day if I wanted my legs out, as I used to get stubble, a bit like a mans beard if he didn't shave. Very unsightly for a woman. However this Phillips laser gun has really helped keep my hair re growth to a minimum. I can't say it has permanently removed all my hair, but it's a massive improvement. I used it for over a year, although I have since got pregnant so I cannot use it (as recommended by Philllips). Next time I will try using it on my underarms. My whole wardrobe has changed and I wear skirts and shorts all the time. The only negative is its a bit slow going doing the whole of your leg (and I only did knee downwards) and its hard to know what areas you've already covered. But still worth taking the time out to do it every three to four weeks.