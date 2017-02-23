2 year warranty
Discontinued
The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
Philips Lumea IPL is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.
For use on body only
15 minutes to treat lower legs
Lifetime <gt/>100.000 light pulses
Cordless design
Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence the hair sheds naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth every day.
Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.
Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 women.
Awards
4.0
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Dora34
23/02/2017
United Kingdom
So far so good!
I used the Lumea only twice untill now and I see that some of the treated hair is not growing. So I hope after a few more treatments more hair will disappear :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea SC2004/11 IPL hair removal system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea SC2004/11 IPL hair removal system
Anny1987
20/01/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product
Great product. Have used it twice now and I can already see a real reduction in the hair growth.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea SC2004/11 IPL hair removal system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea SC2004/11 IPL hair removal system
Jud01
03/11/2016
Nederland
Langdurig resultaat
Heb wel wat hardnekkige haargroei op de onderbenen. Hoewel de haren (nog) niet overal permanent zijn verdwenen, wel heel fijn dat het zeker voor wel 6 weken weg blijft. Heb het nu meerdere malen op mijn benen gebruikt en op grote delen van de onderbenen heb ik geen haargroei meer... iets wat met harsen nog nooit gelukt is. Het kost wat... maar ik ben nog niet eerder zo glad geweest.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea SC2004/11 IPL Lichtontharing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea SC2004/11 IPL Lichtontharing