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08
d
Days
22
h
Hours
37
m
Minutes
26
s
Seconds
Discontinued
Feel continuously hair free*
Philips Lumea Prestige is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.
For use on body, face, bikini
15 minutes to treat lower legs
<gt/>250,000 lamp flashes
Cordless design
Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 volunteers.
Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth.
Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four fortnightly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page
Awards
4.4
of 5
323
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Liliana30
18/07/2019
United Kingdom
Best purchase ever!
Best purchase I ever made! After 3 sessions my hair is growing less than half! Fab! Fab! Fab! It worth every penny. I strongly recommend! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2009/75 IPL - Hair removal device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2009/75 IPL - Hair removal device
Adina
18/07/2019
United Kingdom
Best purchase ever!
Best purchase I ever made! After 3 sessions my hair is growing less than half! Fab! Fab! Fab! It worth every penny. I strongly recommend! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2009/75 IPL - Hair removal device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2009/75 IPL - Hair removal device
Debz
03/02/2019
United Kingdom
Fantastic and really works
I suffered with facial hair for years this is fantastic after only using it twice my hair has almost gone still have a few more treatments to go very very impressed would highly recommend ;-)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2009/60 IPL - Hair removal device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2009/60 IPL - Hair removal device
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second change with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact
when following the treatment schedule