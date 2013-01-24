Home
        Help your child

        find her/his way back to you

        Record child’s name and your phone number or address

        If your child has wandered off and needs help to find you, it's reassuring to know that he or she has vital contact information at the touch of a button.

        Recessed, one-touch 'Address' replay button

        Digital voice recording provides a quick, secure and easy way to record the essential contact details that may save valuable time if you should ever inadvertently lose sight of your child.

        Attach to clothes or bag to make sure it's always with you

        To make sure it is always with you but out of the way.

        Ensures your child cannot record over your message

        Requiring a sharp pencil to be inserted into a small hole to activate recording, it's virtually impossible for your child to erase, change or record over your digital message of essential contact information.

        Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

        The products that comply with the toy standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Complies with
          EU and USA Toy regulation

        • Audio recording

          Recording time
          up to 20  s

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          Battery
          User manual
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          GP76A
          Number of batteries
          4
          Operating time on battery
          50  hour(s)
          Removable/replaceable
          Yes

