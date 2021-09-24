2 year warranty
Discontinued
The teat stays full of milk, even when the bottle is horizontal, so your baby can drink in a more natural, upright position. This can help reduce reflux, aid digestion and make feeding time more comfortable for you and your little one.
Our unique AirFree™ vent draws air away from the teat so your baby swallows less air as they drink. This can help reduce common feeding issues such as colic, reflux and gas.
Clinical studies have shown that the Philips Avent bottle reduces colic and fussing*. How? A valve in the teat prevents vacuum build-up as your baby drinks, allowing uninterrupted feeding. This can help reduce colic, gas, spit-up and burping.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
KVD95
24/09/2021
Deutschland
Sehr hochwertige Qualität
Ich kann die Anti-colic AirFree Flaschen echt nur empfehlen, meine Tochter fast 4 Wochen alt hatte starke colic weil sie an jeder Flasche sehr viel Luft geschluckt hatte. Ich habe wirklich alle Marken durch gekauft und nun diese AirFree Avent Flasche probiert und bin total begeistert. Das Fläschchen geben ist so entspannt wie noch noch nie zuvor und die verschraubdeckel passen auch echt auf alle Avent Flaschen. Ich würde diese Flaschen jederzeit wieder kaufen.
Pros
Anti-colic funktion ist super
Cons
Es gibt absolut keine Nachteile
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD809/01 Anti-colic mit AirFree™ Ventil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD809/01 Anti-colic mit AirFree™ Ventil
nochmal Papa mit 54
12/07/2021
Deutschland
Das AirFree Ventil ist großartig
Fürs Nachtfläschen super. Das Ventil sorgt für besseren Fluss. Wir haben 3 Ventile im Einsatz. Jetzt ist eines nach 8 Monaten kaputt gegangen und wir kaufen wieder ein Set mit Ventil.
Pros
Nahrungsfluss besser, weniger Luft im Bauch
Cons
Muss auch mit gereignigt werden. Die schmale Silikonlippe wirk empfindlich.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD809/01 Anti-colic mit AirFree™ Ventil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD809/01 Anti-colic mit AirFree™ Ventil