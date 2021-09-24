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Philips AventSCD809/01 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

SCD809/01

5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
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Locks milk in, keeps air out, for easy upright feeding

Locks milk in, keeps air out, for easy upright feeding

The teat stays full of milk, even when the bottle is horizontal, so your baby can drink in a more natural, upright position. This can help reduce reflux, aid digestion and make feeding time more comfortable for you and your little one.

Teat stays full of milk, not air

Teat stays full of milk, not air

Our unique AirFree™ vent draws air away from the teat so your baby swallows less air as they drink. This can help reduce common feeding issues such as colic, reflux and gas.

Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic and fussing*

Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic and fussing*

Clinical studies have shown that the Philips Avent bottle reduces colic and fussing*. How? A valve in the teat prevents vacuum build-up as your baby drinks, allowing uninterrupted feeding. This can help reduce colic, gas, spit-up and burping.

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

24/09/2021

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sehr hochwertige Qualität

Ich kann die Anti-colic AirFree Flaschen echt nur empfehlen, meine Tochter fast 4 Wochen alt hatte starke colic weil sie an jeder Flasche sehr viel Luft geschluckt hatte. Ich habe wirklich alle Marken durch gekauft und nun diese AirFree Avent Flasche probiert und bin total begeistert. Das Fläschchen geben ist so entspannt wie noch noch nie zuvor und die verschraubdeckel passen auch echt auf alle Avent Flaschen. Ich würde diese Flaschen jederzeit wieder kaufen.

Pros

Anti-colic funktion ist super

Cons

Es gibt absolut keine Nachteile

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD809/01 Anti-colic mit AirFree™ Ventil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD809/01 Anti-colic mit AirFree™ Ventil

12/07/2021

Deutschland

Deutschland

Das AirFree Ventil ist großartig

Fürs Nachtfläschen super. Das Ventil sorgt für besseren Fluss. Wir haben 3 Ventile im Einsatz. Jetzt ist eines nach 8 Monaten kaputt gegangen und wir kaufen wieder ein Set mit Ventil.

Pros

Nahrungsfluss besser, weniger Luft im Bauch

Cons

Muss auch mit gereignigt werden. Die schmale Silikonlippe wirk empfindlich.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD809/01 Anti-colic mit AirFree™ Ventil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD809/01 Anti-colic mit AirFree™ Ventil

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