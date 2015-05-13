2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF395/01
SCF395/31
SCF396/31
SCF397/31
SCF398/31
SCF293/01
SCF291/01
SCF293/02
SCF391/11
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A non-surgical approach
For flat or inverted nipples
2 Niplettes and 2 Breast pads
Inverted or non-protractile nipples affect up to 10% of women, causing psychological distress and making breast feeding difficult for mother and baby. The suckling action of the baby should draw out the nipple. If not, the Niplette™ is a simple, comfortable solution that can help. The device makes it possible for women with flat or inverted nipples to comfortably breastfeed without the need for invasive surgery*. It consists of a transparent nipple mould with a sealing flange, attached to a valve and a syringe port.
Ideally, the Niplette should be used before pregnancy and be worn in 8 hour periods per day or night*. If the breasts are not too sensitive, it can also be used in the first six months of pregnancy to achieve a permanent correction or, after the birth of the baby, for a few minutes before each feed. The Niplette will suck the nipple out, enabling the baby to latch on easily and help establish breastfeeding during the first few days. The permanent cosmetic correction can then be effected once breastfeeding is over. If this is the case, the Niplette can be applied again from time to time.
The cup is held over the nipple areola with one hand and air is withdrawn using a 5 ml syringe so that the nipple can be sucked into it. The user is in control of the suction and can pull on the nipple as firmly as comfortable. When the nipple has been pulled out, the user can continue with their normal activities, after carefully separating the syringe from the valve, and wear the Niplette discreetly inside a bra. Initial usage is encouraged as much as possible*.
3.9
of 5
21
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Yaynipples
13/05/2015
United Kingdom
Wish I had these sooner!!
Firstly I want to say that I NEVER write reviews but I have to tell people about this product!! Im 19 and have had very inverted nipples my entire life and have been very self conscious. I have had these less than a week and Im already seeing a difference. I came across these months ago and hesitated and now I wish Id bought these sooner. I read loads of good reviews but didnt believe that this would work for me as my nipples have never come out before. Im using these for a few hours each day and building up my time of use. So far I am extremely impressed!! Suction has lost a few times but now Ive been using coconut oil, I apply a tiny amount to and around my nipples before putting the niplette on and they stay comfortably and even make my nipples soft! The only fault I would say is the length of the tube between the thimble and the syringe, but Im guessing there is a reason for this? At first I thought the thimble was too small but its actually perfect! I plan on using these over the next few months and will then re-review this item. Im so excited to keep at it and get nipples!! DO NOT HESITATE TO BUY THIS!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF152/02 Niplette™
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF152/02 Niplette™
Mya21
13/05/2015
United Kingdom
Wish I had these sooner!!
Firstly I want to say that I NEVER write reviews but I have to tell people about this product!! Im 19 and have had very inverted nipples my entire life and have been very self conscious. I have had these less than a week and Im already seeing a difference. I came across these months ago and hesitated and now I wish Id bought these sooner. I read loads of good reviews but didnt believe that this would work for me as my nipples have never come out before. Im using these for a few hours each day and building up my time of use. So far I am extremely impressed!! Suction has lost a few times but now Ive been using coconut oil, I apply a tiny amount to and around my nipples before putting the niplette on and they stay comfortably and even make my nipples soft! The only fault I would say is the length of the tube between the thimble and the syringe, but Im guessing there is a reason for this? At first I thought the thimble was too small but its actually perfect! I plan on using these over the next few months and will then re-review this item. Im so excited to keep at it and get nipples!! DO NOT HESITATE TO BUY THIS!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF152/02 Niplette™
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF152/02 Niplette™
14/03/2012
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF152/02 Niplette™
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF152/02 Niplette™
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
McGeorge, Mr. D, FRCS (Plast), The Niplette: an instrument for the non-surgical correction of inverted nipples, British Journal of Plastic Surgery (1994) Vol 47, Pages 46–49
This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the content entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and/or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.