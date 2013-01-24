Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Nutrition starter pack

    SCF230
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Everything you need to prepare your baby's food, Everything you need to prepare your baby's food, Everything you need to prepare your baby's food,
      -{discount-value}

      Nutrition starter pack

      SCF230
      Overall Rating / 5

      Everything you need to prepare your baby's food,

      Everything you need to quickly and confidently prepare your baby's food, with the added assurance that all bottles and jars are sterile and safe.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Nutrition starter pack

      Everything you need to prepare your baby's food,

      Everything you need to quickly and confidently prepare your baby's food, with the added assurance that all bottles and jars are sterile and safe.

      Everything you need to prepare your baby's food,

      Everything you need to quickly and confidently prepare your baby's food, with the added assurance that all bottles and jars are sterile and safe.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Nutrition starter pack

      Everything you need to prepare your baby's food,

      Everything you need to quickly and confidently prepare your baby's food, with the added assurance that all bottles and jars are sterile and safe.

      Similar products

      See all unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Nutrition starter pack

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Everything you need to prepare your baby's food,

        all bottles and jars are sterile and safe now

        Temperature control system

        The latest heating technology incorporates a PTC heating element, and two sensors ensure that the water in the beaker quickly reaches the ideal temperature and maintain it at a safe level that won't burn your baby's mouth with food or milk that is too hot.

        The baby's food never gets too hot

        To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch-off ensures that the food does not get too hot.

        Graduated temperature control

        To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch-off ensures that the food does not get too hot.

        Safe cool wall due to double insulation

        With your safety and convenience in mind, the double insulated bottle warmer is designed to be used in every room in the house, not just where an earthed mains socket is available. There are no exposed metal parts that can become live.

        Convenient steriliser for use in your microwave oven

        By heating the water in the container to above 95 degrees in a microwave oven, you will ensure that harmful bacteria and germs are safely destroyed.

        Kills all household bacteria in minutes using tap water

        Protect your newborn baby from any harmful household bacteria or germs by disinfecting her bottles, teats, soothers and small plastic toys.

        Sterilises up to 6 regular bottles and 4 wide-neck bottles

        Convenient use of the steriliser means having the disinfected bottles ready when you need them. This means fitting all bottles needed for a day's feeding into the steriliser in one go.

        No chemicals needed

        Chemical residues in baby's food are a nightmare to think about. Therefore, items are sterilised using very hot steam.

        Bottle and jar lifter

        Even short bottles and jars are easily removed from the bottle warmer thanks to the handy lifting handle.

        Click-step temperature setting

        With the Click-step temperature setting you can adjust the setting to suit the different types of food and bottles and jars you want to heat up.

        Fits all bottle and jar types

        The product is designed in such a way that bottles and jars of all kinds of sizes and shapes fit in.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical Specifications

          Heating time
          8-10  minute(s)
          Sterilising time
          8-12  minute(s)
          Safety Classification
          Class 2

        • Convenience

          Automatic shut-off
          Fits all bottles
          All baby bottles and jar types
          Power on indication
          Ready indicator

        • Power

          Bottle Warmer
          220/240  V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount