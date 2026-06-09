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Philips Avent - SCF802/02 Soft, bite-resistant spout cup
Discontinued
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SCF802/02
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User manual
All (6)
Can I sterilise my Philips Avent products?
Can I use this product in the microwave?
Is this product dishwasher safe?
What material are the cups made of?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
How to (dis)assemble the Philips Avent Sip No Drip cup
AventDrinking cup cap
AventCap
AventDrinking cup spout
AventDrinking cup valve