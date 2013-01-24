Home
    Shaver series 9000

    Replacement shaving heads

    SH91/50
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 9000 Replacement shaving heads

      SH91/50
      Overall Rating / 5

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

      Shaver series 9000 Replacement shaving heads

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

      Shaver series 9000 Replacement shaving heads

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

        Shaver series 9000

        Shaver series 9000

        Replacement shaving heads

        Reset your shaver to new

        Change heads every 2 years for 100% performance

        • Dual SteelPrecision blades
        • Fits S9000 (S9xxx)
        • Not compatible w/ older S9000
        Advanced precision for a closer shave*

        Advanced precision for a closer shave*

        With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades shave close. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

        Reset your shaver very simply

        Reset your shaver very simply

        1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counter clockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.

        Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance

        Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance

        Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

        Compatible with S9000

        SH91 replacement heads are compatible with all Shavers Series 9000 (S9xxx). They are not compatible with the Series 9000 Prestige, which use SH98 replacement heads instead.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)
          Shaving heads per packaging
          3

              • versus predecessor Philips Series S9000

