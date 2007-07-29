Search terms

    Ear hook Headphones

    SHJ030/00
    Fully flexible ear hook
      Ear hook Headphones

      SHJ030/00
      Fully flexible ear hook

      For serious running and active use, these Nike Sport Vapor headphones provide multi-directional adjustments for an optimised fit.

      Fully flexible ear hook

      For serious running and active use, these Nike Sport Vapor headphones provide multi-directional adjustments for an optimised fit.

      Fully flexible ear hook

      For serious running and active use, these Nike Sport Vapor headphones provide multi-directional adjustments for an optimised fit.

      Fully flexible ear hook

      For serious running and active use, these Nike Sport Vapor headphones provide multi-directional adjustments for an optimised fit.

        Fully flexible ear hook

        Multi-directional adjustments for perfect fit

        Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move

        Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stay comfortably in your ear.

        3-way adjustment for personalised comfort and stability

        Enjoy a snug, personalised fit and optimum stability, even when you're active or on the move. With three-way adjustment, your comfort is guaranteed.

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          9–21,000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 37638 3
          Length
          33.5  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          12
          Width
          17.5  cm
          Gross weight
          2.103  kg
          Height
          24  cm
          Net weight
          0.24  kg
          Tare weight
          1.863  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          14.3  cm
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Width
          14.3  cm
          Depth
          2.4  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 35470 1
          Gross weight
          0.083  kg
          Net weight
          0.02  kg
          Tare weight
          0.063  kg

        What's in the box?

        • shj030 split cable black

