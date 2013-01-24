Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
PUSH YOUR LIMITS
Philips Actionfit RunWild sports headphones push you to a new personal best. Feather-light and waterproof, with a customisable fit. Meanwhile high-power drivers deliver deep bass to keep your body moving. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
PUSH YOUR LIMITS
Philips Actionfit RunWild sports headphones push you to a new personal best. Feather-light and waterproof, with a customisable fit. Meanwhile high-power drivers deliver deep bass to keep your body moving. See all benefits
PUSH YOUR LIMITS
Philips Actionfit RunWild sports headphones push you to a new personal best. Feather-light and waterproof, with a customisable fit. Meanwhile high-power drivers deliver deep bass to keep your body moving. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
PUSH YOUR LIMITS
Philips Actionfit RunWild sports headphones push you to a new personal best. Feather-light and waterproof, with a customisable fit. Meanwhile high-power drivers deliver deep bass to keep your body moving. See all benefits
Sports headphones with mic
Philips shop price
Total:
These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can stay aware of your environment and keep safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.
Personalise your fit. Choose between earhook, fins or earbud styles to keep the headphones firmly in your ear, so you can keep on moving.
Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.
Designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is protected against tearing and breaking, withstanding extreme workouts.
13.6-mm (0.5") drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.
Don't be afraid to break a sweat, or venture into the elements. With an IPX4 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.
A cable clip keeps the wires out of your way while you push yourself harder.
Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 4.69gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you're working out — just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.
Stay connected. The built-in microphone and track controls (IPX2) allow you to change music or pick up calls quickly and easily while you train.
Constructed with waterproof materials, allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water.
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions