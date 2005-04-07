Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Store, protect and carry your iPod
Take your iPod anywhere with this protective gel carrying case. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Store, protect and carry your iPod
Take your iPod anywhere with this protective gel carrying case. See all benefits
Store, protect and carry your iPod
Take your iPod anywhere with this protective gel carrying case. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Store, protect and carry your iPod
Take your iPod anywhere with this protective gel carrying case. See all benefits
Gel case
Total:
This lightweight design is securely fitted to your iPod, allowing ideal access to controls.
Convenient access to all controls, ports and screens allows you to easily control and view your iPod features.
This lightweight silicon case protects against scratches and normal wear and tear.
Packaging
Inner Carton
Outer Box
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.