    Store, protect and carry your iPod
      Store, protect and carry your iPod

      Take your iPod anywhere with this protective gel carrying case. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Store, protect and carry your iPod

        • For iPod

        Snug design fits securely

        This lightweight design is securely fitted to your iPod, allowing ideal access to controls.

        Easily access controls, ports and screen

        Convenient access to all controls, ports and screens allows you to easily control and view your iPod features.

        Protective design guards against scratches

        This lightweight silicon case protects against scratches and normal wear and tear.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          00 26616 02409 4
          Quantity
          1
          Length
          23.5  cm
          Width
          16.5  cm
          Height
          2.2  cm
          Gross weight
          0.086  kg

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          1 00 26616 02409 1
          Quantity
          4
          Length
          243  mm
          Width
          173  mm
          Height
          105  mm
          Gross weight
          0.545  kg
          Tare weight
          0.2  kg
          Net weight
          0.345  kg

        • Outer Box

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          2 00 26616 02409 8
          Quantity
          24
          Length
          356  mm
          Width
          253  mm
          Height
          330  mm
          Gross weight
          2.568  kg
          Tare weight
          0.5  kg
          Net weight
          2.068  kg

