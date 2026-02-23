Search terms

      Immerse yourself in comfort

      Stay focused with the over-ear adaptive noise-cancelling headphones built for years of comfortable use. Wear them wireless to immerse yourself in warm, natural sound on the go. Or attach a cable and immerse yourself in Hi-Res Audio when listening wired.

      Available in:

      Immerse yourself in comfort

      • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
      • Comfortable over-ear fit
      • Adaptive Noise Cancelling
      • Up to 80 hours of play time

      Great sound even at low volume. Listen wireless or wired

      Custom-tuned 40 mm drivers and Dynamic Bass combine to bring you great sound with full, rich bass even at low volumes. To enjoy hi-res sound, you can listen wired via the 3.5 mm audio cable (included) or via USB-C.

      Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Cancelling

      Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what's going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.

      Comfort fit and replaceable components for years of use

      Soft PU leather ear cups and a soft adjustable headband give you a super-comfy fit. For the best acoustic seal and comfort, you can replace the memory-foam ear cushions if they wear down over time. You can also swap out the headphone's rechargeable lithium-ion battery when it reaches the end of its life.

      Stable Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and easy pairing

      Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Android Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported too.

      Up to 80 hours of play time (50 with noise cancelling on)

      With noise cancelling off, you can get up to 80 hours of play time from a full charge, and with noise cancelling on, you get up to 50 hours. For a quick boost, charge for just 5 minutes to get an extra 4 hours.

      5 mic technology. Clearer calls, even in noisy locations

      These headphones boast a five-mic setup, and two of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you're on a busy urban street on a very windy day, your voice will come through clearly, and the person you're speaking to won't be distracted by what's going on around you.

      Philips Headphones app. Customise your experience

      Feel like your music's missing something? Our companion app features EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to adjust noise cancellation, activate Dynamic Bass, manage connected devices, update firmware and more.

      Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

      The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to the Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass. Whatever you're listening to, you'll love what you hear.

      GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

      We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        20 - 40,000 Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        108±3 dB (1 kHz, 1 mW)
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Driver type
        Dynamic
        Hi-Res Audio
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        6.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Headphone socket
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        22.40  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Width
        22.00  cm
        Gross weight
        1.65  kg
        Height
        25.50  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 17697 0
        Net weight
        0.81  kg
        Tare weight
        0.84  kg

      • Convenience

        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Google Fast Pair
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button
        Microsoft Swift Pair
        Yes

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC on)
        50  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC off)
        80  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 4 hrs
        Battery weight (Total)
        14.8  g
        Battery capacity (Headphones)
        720  mAh
        Battery type (Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        25  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        21.2  cm
        Depth
        6.9  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 17697 3
        Gross weight
        0.500  kg
        Net weight
        0.270  kg
        Tare weight
        0.230  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        19.20  cm
        Width
        16.60  cm
        Depth
        8.20  cm
        Weight
        0.024  kg

      • Accessories

        Audio cable
        3.5 mm stereo cable, L=1.0 m
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat/Inwards
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather
        Ear fitting
        Over-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        2 mics
        Wind noise reduction
        Yes

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20787 5

      • ANC features

        ANC technology
        Hybrid, ANC Pro
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        3 mic
        ANC (Active Noise Cancelling)
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Press Multi-Function button
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Plastic shell
        contains 52% GRS certified recycled post-consumer Polycarbonate TE-00132492

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

