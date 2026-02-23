Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
TAH6000WT/00
Immerse yourself in comfort
Stay focused with the over-ear adaptive noise-cancelling headphones built for years of comfortable use. Wear them wireless to immerse yourself in warm, natural sound on the go. Or attach a cable and immerse yourself in Hi-Res Audio when listening wired.See all benefits
Over-ear wireless headphones
total
recurring payment
Custom-tuned 40 mm drivers and Dynamic Bass combine to bring you great sound with full, rich bass even at low volumes. To enjoy hi-res sound, you can listen wired via the 3.5 mm audio cable (included) or via USB-C.
Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what's going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.
Soft PU leather ear cups and a soft adjustable headband give you a super-comfy fit. For the best acoustic seal and comfort, you can replace the memory-foam ear cushions if they wear down over time. You can also swap out the headphone's rechargeable lithium-ion battery when it reaches the end of its life.
Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Android Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported too.
With noise cancelling off, you can get up to 80 hours of play time from a full charge, and with noise cancelling on, you get up to 50 hours. For a quick boost, charge for just 5 minutes to get an extra 4 hours.
These headphones boast a five-mic setup, and two of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you're on a busy urban street on a very windy day, your voice will come through clearly, and the person you're speaking to won't be distracted by what's going on around you.
Feel like your music's missing something? Our companion app features EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to adjust noise cancellation, activate Dynamic Bass, manage connected devices, update firmware and more.
The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to the Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass. Whatever you're listening to, you'll love what you hear.
We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Convenience
Power
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Accessories
Design
Telecommunication
UPC
ANC features
Voice assistant
Sustainability
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.