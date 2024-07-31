ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

Support homepage

Philips Support

I cannot set up my devices and the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app

If you cannot set up your Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor and the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD971/26 , SCD923/26R1 , SCD921/26 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage