I cannot set up my devices and the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app
If you cannot set up your Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor and the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
Please check that you have chosen the SSID of a network that supports 2.4 GHz.
Check if the Wi-Fi signal is strong and stable. If the signal is weak, consider moving the baby unit to a different location but no further than 1.5 metres (five feet) away from the baby. Or, reset your Wi-Fi router.
Use a Wi-Fi repeater for a stronger signal. Use the same SSID (the network name) and the same password for the router and the repeater.
Use the same Wi-Fi network for the smart device (mobile phone) and the baby monitor.
Check the LED on the baby unit. If it flashes red while pairing the app and the baby unit, the SSID or Wi-Fi password entered is wrong. Repeat the setup process with the correct password.
If the LED on the baby unit turns solid red, the baby monitor is connected to the Wi-Fi router but not to the Internet. Check if you have Internet access using other apps like YouTube, Facebook etc. If other apps do not respond, fix the Internet access. If there is Internet access, the server could be temporarily unavailable. Wait for 30 minutes, then repeat the setup process.
Make sure that other devices do not interfere with the baby monitor. Devices such as microwaves, laptops etc. may interfere with the Wi-Fi signal. Try a different location or increase the distance between such devices and your baby monitor.
Hold your smart device with the QR code at a suitable distance from the camera on the baby monitor. The distance should be five to 15 centimetres (two to six inches).
If the camera still cannot read the QR code, ensure that there is enough light in the room. Check the display brightness and change it if needed.
If the night mode is enabled, turn it off, adjust the display brightness and try again.
When the baby monitor has read the QR code, you will hear a confirmation sound and the LED on the baby unit will turn white.
A white LED shows that the baby unit is connected to the Wi-Fi router. The baby monitor is ready to connect to the app.
A green LED indicates that it is ready to be connected to the parent unit.
There might already be three people monitoring your baby. The app only allows three people/users to watch simultaneously. If you have administrator rights, you can remove access for one of the guests to be able to watch your baby yourself.
Please note that for the Philips Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor (SCD971, SCD973), the sleep data will be deleted during reset. If you would like to see the data after reset, take screenshots from the app just before reset.
To reset, follow the steps below:
On the parent unit, press the Mode button and the True talk back button simultaneously for about 10 seconds.
When the on-screen message asks for confirmation, tap "Continue".
On the baby unit, press the on/off button for more than 10 seconds. The LED flashes between green and orange. The factory reset is complete when the LED turns solid green.
You must update all settings, including the connected Wi-Fi router's SSID (the network name), the password and the app users.
You can now pair the baby monitor with the app again.
Are you still having issues setting up your Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor? If none of these tips helped, contact us.
The information on this page applies to the following models:SCD971/26 , SCD923/26R1 , SCD921/26 . Click here to show more product numbers ›