    Reading time: 5 Min

    How to get rid of a musty smell and other bad odours in your home

     

    Whether it’s a musty smell in the bathroom, or the waft of last night’s dinner, it’s not unusual to detect a strange smell in the air. Don’t panic though, there is no need to put up with it – there’s plenty you can do to neutralise nasty odours. Here’s how to get rid of bad smell in house and improve the air quality in your home.

    Using a purifier to get rid of a strange smell in the air


    If you’re wondering how useful an air purifier is and whether you should use one, it might be helpful to know that air purifiers can be an effective solution to removing a bad smell in air:

     

    • Air purifiers can help to remove mould spores, pet dander and more eliminating pollutants and toxins in the air.
    • These pollutants and toxins can also play a huge role in nasty smells developing.


    Tip: Machines like the Air Purifier Series 3000i sanitise the air, in part by removing bacteria, which in itself can help neutralise nasty odours. They’ll help in all the scenarios below, but we’ve got some extra tips and tricks for each situation, too.
    How to get rid of bad smell in house

    How to get rid of musty smell in the bathroom

     

    With all that heat, steam and moisture, the bathroom is a prime location for a musty smell to develop. A little damp or surface mould is often the cause, but you can actually remove the musty smell in bathroom fairly easily. Just give these tips a try:

     

    • Air is a key tool to help remove musty smells. The simple process of opening doors and windows will help bring freshness in. Allowing a good air flow in your home can also bring the humidity levels down a bit. This is important as high humidity is most likely the cause of damp and mould.
    • Let in some air after anyone has a shower or bath. This will limit the amount of condensation and prevent future mustiness.
    • Use an air purifier. This will help to keep your bathroom air clean and healthy while aiding in the prevention of mould build-up. A further bonus of using a purifier like the Air Purifier Series 3000i is the ability to remove mould spores from the air. The filter traps airborne mould spores, reducing the risk of them clinging to surfaces and causing that musty smell.
    • Musty smells can also be caused by excess moisture, so check for any drips or leaks.
    • Clean the entire bathroom thoroughly. Take particular care in areas where there’s any mould and mildew, since these can be the cause of musty smells.

    How to get rid of bad smell in house from cooking


    Grease, burnt bits and strongly flavoured foods can all create a bit of a pungent smell in the air. Just like removing musty smells in bathrooms, all it takes is a few simple tips to neutralise a cooking smell in air.

     

    • Open windows and doors.
    • Put out a couple of sliced potatoes covered in salt to absorb the smells as you cook.
    • Use the extractor fan above your cooker.
    • Place bowls of white vinegar around the house. Vinegar has a strong scent which neutralises the cooking smells but won’t linger when it’s done its job.

      How to remove bad odour from room caused by smoke


      Knowing how to remove bad odour from room is really important, as it can get worse if it’s not dealt with. If you’ve got a problem with a smoke smell in your house, give these ideas a try:

       

      • Air your rooms. Never underestimate the power of fresh air on smoky smells. Pop open windows and doors, and let their air circulate, bringing in freshness and stifling staleness.
      • Sprinkle bicarbonate of soda onto soft furnishings and place several small bowls around the room (if safe to do so around pets and young children). Rather than mask the smell, bicarb actually works to draw it out.
      • Vacuum any bicarb on floors and furnishings after a couple hours but leave the bowls for at least 24 hours.

      Removing musty smell from upholstery

       

      Soft furnishings are a real magnet for smells – especially musty ones. Mustiness often starts off as a strange smell in the air and then works its way into the fibres of your carpets and upholstery. What can you do about it? You can try using a steam cleaner . Here’s what you need to do:

       

      • Vacuum first and pre-treat any stains.
      • Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
      • Start with the cushions and then steam clean the rest of your upholstery.


      Now that you’ve got a better idea of how to get rid of musty smells, cooking smells and smoky smells, your home can smell great once more.  And remember, air purifiers like the Air Purifier Series 3000i capture all these smells and more through their active carbon filter, helping you to prevent musty smells and keep the air in your home smelling fresh.

