

If you’re wondering how useful an air purifier is and whether you should use one, it might be helpful to know that air purifiers can be an effective solution to removing a bad smell in air:

Air purifiers can help to remove mould spores, pet dander and more eliminating pollutants and toxins in the air.

These pollutants and toxins can also play a huge role in nasty smells developing.



Tip: Machines like the Air Purifier Series 3000i sanitise the air, in part by removing bacteria, which in itself can help neutralise nasty odours. They’ll help in all the scenarios below, but we’ve got some extra tips and tricks for each situation, too.

