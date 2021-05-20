  • 2 year warranty

  • 45 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Reading time: 4 Min

    Pet allergy tips and tricks: How to ease pet allergies at home


    Whether it’s a dog hair allergy, cat hair allergy or any other pet allergy, sniffles and sneezes are something you’ll want to deal with – and deal with fast! Fortunately, there are several ways to combat a dander allergy. We’ll explain the three of them in this guide, including home remedies for pet allergies, limiting the spread of fur and dander to manage pet dander allergy, and even how to prevent pet allergies.

    Home remedies for pet allergies


    Pet allergy remedies come in a number of forms, depending on the severity of the reaction. Did you know there are a number of remedies you can try at home? Here are some of the best ways to deal with fur allergy symptoms at home:

     

    • Salt water. Cleaning out your nasal passages can work well when you’re dealing with the symptoms a pet allergy – you can use a neti pot, or solutions you can get from your pharmacy.1
    • Nettle tea. A sip or two can help sooth scratchy throats and ease the irritation caused by a dog or cat hair allergy, due to its anti-inflammatory properties.
    • Nasal sprays. They can help open up airways and reduce the irritation.
    • Moisturising eye drops. Ease the itchiness with a soothing solution.


    You should always seek medical advice for allergy symptoms, especially if they are severe or if there’s anything that you’re unsure of.
    Practical tips to reduce pet dander

    Practical tips to reduce pet dander: Allergy relief ideas2


    Medicines and natural remedies can all play their part in reducing the effects of a dander allergy. But sometimes the best remedy is to be proactive and stop the fur allergy at source. A few simple tweaks in the way you live with your pets can make a huge difference:

     

    • Keep them out of the bedroom. The last thing you need is allergy-inducing particles floating around the room where you breathe the deepest (and for the longest amount of time).
    • Clean, dust and vacuum regularly. Learning how to get pet hair out of furniture and floors  can have a hugely positive impact on anyone suffering from a cat or dog hair allergy. The less build-up there is, the less severe the impact of a pet dander allergy can be.
    • Groom in the garden. When you’re brushing fur, you’re going to be sending dander particles into the air. By grooming your pets outside, the fur will be dispersed into the air, reducing the chance of it settling and building up in your home.
    • Wash hands after contact with pets. Get the dander off your hands so you’re not accidentally spreading it around.

    What you need

    3000i Series

    Air Purifier

    AC3033/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1) Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1) Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)
      -{discount-value}

      3000i Series Air Purifier

      AC3033/30
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)

      With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £450.00

      Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)

      With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h. See all benefits

      Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)

      With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £450.00

      Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)

      With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h. See all benefits

      How to prevent pet allergies by purifying air

       

      Fresh air can play a huge part in easing pet allergies at home. Stale, thick air will weigh particles down and let them continue to circulate in the environment. Circulating fresh air will help lift any staleness and reduce the amount of allergens in the air. You can freshen up the air in your home by:

       

      • Open doors and windows to let in the fresh air, allowing it to do its work.
      • Another way you can reduce the risk of an allergy flare-up is with an air purifier.


      Tip: Invest in a good quality air purifier like the Air Purifier Series 3000i. This helps to draw up to 99.9% of allergens, pollutants, and viruses out of the air and traps them in a filter. The result is air that is sanitised, with less pet dander to breathe in.

      With the combination of our pet allergy remedies for the home, practical changes, and purifying the air, you can help ease your allergy symptoms in no time.

       

      Source(s):


      1 NHS: Allergic Rhinitis Treatment
      2 OUH NHS: Pet Allergy Advice

      You may like

      See all articles

      Discover more

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      A welcome gift of 15% off*

      Exclusive offers and early access to sales

      Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.