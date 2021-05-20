Search terms
Pet allergy remedies come in a number of forms, depending on the severity of the reaction. Did you know there are a number of remedies you can try at home? Here are some of the best ways to deal with fur allergy symptoms at home:
You should always seek medical advice for allergy symptoms, especially if they are severe or if there’s anything that you’re unsure of.
Medicines and natural remedies can all play their part in reducing the effects of a dander allergy. But sometimes the best remedy is to be proactive and stop the fur allergy at source. A few simple tweaks in the way you live with your pets can make a huge difference:
Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h. See all benefits
Fresh air can play a huge part in easing pet allergies at home. Stale, thick air will weigh particles down and let them continue to circulate in the environment. Circulating fresh air will help lift any staleness and reduce the amount of allergens in the air. You can freshen up the air in your home by:
Tip: Invest in a good quality air purifier like the Air Purifier Series 3000i. This helps to draw up to 99.9% of allergens, pollutants, and viruses out of the air and traps them in a filter. The result is air that is sanitised, with less pet dander to breathe in.
With the combination of our pet allergy remedies for the home, practical changes, and purifying the air, you can help ease your allergy symptoms in no time.
Source(s):
1 NHS: Allergic Rhinitis Treatment
2 OUH NHS: Pet Allergy Advice