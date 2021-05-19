  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 4 Min

    How effective is an air purifier and should you use one?

     

    What is an air purifier? Well, we’re very glad you asked! Let us explain all about air purifiers and answer the most commonly asked questions, like ‘how effective are air purifiers?’ and ‘are air purifiers useful?’ Discover the many benefits of using one at home.

    What is an air purifier?

     

    First things first, let’s start with a definition. An air purifier removes contaminating particles from the air to improve indoor air quality.

    What does an air purifier do?

     

    As the name suggests, it purifies the air. But what does that mean, exactly? What does an air purifier do? Well, it means that the device cleans indoor air by pulling it in and capturing various tiny, invisible particles in its filter, like viruses, allergens, and pollutants. It can help deal with odours, too, removing the root cause of lingering smoke or musty smells. And all of that adds up to improving the air quality in your home.
    Air purifier uses

    Air purifier uses

     

    If you’re wondering what air purifiers are good for, you’ll be interested in the most common air purifier uses. These include:

     

    • Reducing airborne allergens, including:

    o Pollen

    o Dander

    o Dust

    • Capturing aerosols that may contain respiratory viruses
    • Dealing with unpleasant and/or strong odours
    • Filtering out pollutants from the air, such as:

    o Gas
    o Bacteria
    o Mould spores

     

    Unlike opening a window, which allows pollutants, allergens, and dust to enter your home from outside, air purifiers clean the air; removing pollutants while also encouraging air to circulate. So, you might use an air purifier to deal with dust allergies (or pet allergies, or hay fever), or to help reduce the spread of viruses and keep your family healthy, or to get rid of airborne pollutants. There really are lots of uses. Air purifiers can also aid sleep.

      How effective are air purifiers?


      The answer to this question depends on the actual model you buy. The Air Purifier Series 3000i effectively removes up to 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns. It captures pollutants, gas, bacteria, and more in its 3-layer filtration – that’s a NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon filter, and pre-filter. Its virus and aerosol filtration stands at 99.9 7%, and its allergens filtration is 99.97 %, so that’s dust, pet dander and pollen sorted. And it does all of this in just eight  minutes.

      When looking for an air purifier, check certifications to be reassured about effectiveness. The Air Purifier Series 3000i is certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. Also check what room size it covers, and its CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). For example, the 360° airflow intake of the Air Purifier Series 3000i effectively covers rooms up to 135 m², boosting performance to 520 m³/hr CADR.

      Is an air purifier necessary?

       

      The answer to this question depends on each individual person, and their home. If we look at the question ‘are air purifiers useful?’ instead, then it’s certainly easy to answer ‘yes’. But in terms of specific people that might well find an air purifier necessary, they include:

       

      • Hay fever sufferers
      • Those with pet allergies
      • Individuals with a dust mite allergy
      • People with respiratory issues such as asthma
      • Keen home chefs who fill the house with cooking smells
      • Avid fans of candles or incense
      • Homes with real open fires burning wood or coal
      • Homes that are difficult to ventilate
      • Homes that are prone to condensation, damp, or mould
      • Homes in cities, or close to areas with high levels of traffic


      As you can see, the list contains people with allergies and sensitivities to airborne pollutants, or homes that frequently contain odours or smoke, or have issues with moisture.

      With your newfound knowledge of what are air purifiers good for, you can decide if it’s for you!

