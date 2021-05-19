The answer to this question depends on each individual person, and their home. If we look at the question ‘are air purifiers useful?’ instead, then it’s certainly easy to answer ‘yes’. But in terms of specific people that might well find an air purifier necessary, they include:

Hay fever sufferers

Those with pet allergies

Individuals with a dust mite allergy

People with respiratory issues such as asthma

Keen home chefs who fill the house with cooking smells

Avid fans of candles or incense

Homes with real open fires burning wood or coal

Homes that are difficult to ventilate

Homes that are prone to condensation, damp, or mould

Homes in cities, or close to areas with high levels of traffic



As you can see, the list contains people with allergies and sensitivities to airborne pollutants, or homes that frequently contain odours or smoke, or have issues with moisture.



With your newfound knowledge of what are air purifiers good for, you can decide if it’s for you!