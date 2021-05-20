Search terms
Whether it’s a musty smell in the bathroom, or the waft of last night’s dinner, it’s not unusual to detect a strange smell in the air. Don’t panic though, there is no need to put up with it – there’s plenty you can do to neutralise nasty odours. Here’s how to get rid of bad smell in house and improve the air quality in your home.
If you’re wondering how useful an air purifier is and whether you should use one, it might be helpful to know that air purifiers can be an effective solution to removing a bad smell in air:
Tip: Machines like the Air Purifier Series 3000i sanitise the air, in part by removing bacteria, which in itself can help neutralise nasty odours. They’ll help in all the scenarios below, but we’ve got some extra tips and tricks for each situation, too.
With all that heat, steam and moisture, the bathroom is a prime location for a musty smell to develop. A little damp or surface mould is often the cause, but you can actually remove the musty smell in bathroom fairly easily. Just give these tips a try:
Grease, burnt bits and strongly flavoured foods can all create a bit of a pungent smell in the air. Just like removing musty smells in bathrooms, all it takes is a few simple tips to neutralise a cooking smell in air.
Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h. See all benefits
Knowing how to remove bad odour from room is really important, as it can get worse if it’s not dealt with. If you’ve got a problem with a smoke smell in your house, give these ideas a try:
Soft furnishings are a real magnet for smells – especially musty ones. Mustiness often starts off as a strange smell in the air and then works its way into the fibres of your carpets and upholstery. What can you do about it? You can try using a steam cleaner . Here’s what you need to do:
Now that you’ve got a better idea of how to get rid of musty smells, cooking smells and smoky smells, your home can smell great once more. And remember, air purifiers like the Air Purifier Series 3000i capture all these smells and more through their active carbon filter, helping you to prevent musty smells and keep the air in your home smelling fresh.