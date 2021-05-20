The underlying cause of a dust allergy is the same as other allergies. It’s because an allergen has got inside your nose and caused inflammation – officially known as ‘allergic rhinitis’.1 Common allergies include:

Dust allergy: caused by house dust mites (tiny insects that eat flakes of human skin). Specifically, there’s a chemical they produce that causes the reaction.

Hay fever: in this case, pollen is the allergen that causes your body to react.

Pet allergy: reactions to pets can be caused by dander (flakes of animal skin or hair) and saliva or urine droplets.



If you suffer from an allergy, your immune system is reacting to the harmless allergen as if it was harmful. The immune response involves producing antibodies, which in turn cause cells to release histamine, which leads to too much mucus and inflammation on the inside layer of your nose.2