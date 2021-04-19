

If you want to know how to foam milk but you don’t have a machine, don’t worry! You can still achieve delicious milk foam manually. The most basic method to foam milk without a machine is to follow these steps.

Heat your milk. Thoroughly whisk it in a back-and-forth motion.

Tip: If you have an electric mixer in your kitchen, this will produce even better results. You can also use a blender for a good amount of foam content.

These methods are great if you don’t have a machine at home; but to make foam like a professional barista, an automatic coffee machine will achieve high-quality froth with ease.