Like a latte, a cappuccino is made with a shot of espresso, steamed milk, and a layer of foam on top. The difference between the two is that cappuccinos have a higher foam content than lattes. The good news is that the method for making both is the same until you have to froth the milk.
For a true coffee shop experience, you’ll need an espresso machine for your first ingredient: the espresso shot. For the milk component, you can either use a machine that does it all for you, or steam manually:
Next up on our list of espresso and milk drinks: what is a latte macchiato and how does it vary from the standard macchiato?
12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits
