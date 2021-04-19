

The anatomy of an espresso differs from a cup of coffee. A good shot of espresso is a dark brew topped with a thick layer of crema. The crema component is a big difference between espresso and coffee, as it is only found in a perfectly extracted espresso shot.



The crema forms as a result of various reactions throughout the espresso-making process. Some of the factors that help create this delicious top layer include the exposure to pressure mixed with bicarbonate ions in the water, as well as the quick change from high-pressure to low-pressure.

Coffee and espresso also differ in caffeine content. Despite the intense taste of espresso, one shot only contains about 63mg of caffeine, compared to an approximate 95mg in a 240ml cup of coffee. Of course, we don’t recommend drinking 240ml of espresso, as espresso has more caffeine per volume compared to coffee. But if you prefer a shot of espresso rather than a cup of coffee in the mornings or as a midday boost, you don’t have to fear the amount of caffeine. All things in moderation! [1]