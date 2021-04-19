Search terms
Before thinking about how to make a caramel macchiato, it’s important to first master the basic macchiato, otherwise known as the espresso macchiato or caffé macchiato. The macchiato is made of a small amount of milk with a lot of espresso. Essentially, it’s an espresso with just a spot of milk.
A latte macchiato, on the other hand, is a mix between a latte and a shot of espresso. It has more steamed milk and less espresso than a latte, and has a layered look to it. Here are the ingredients you’ll need:
Once you have your ingredients ready, you can learn how to make a macchiato with these simple steps:
When it comes to learning how to make a macchiato at home, the trick is to pour the espresso over the steamed milk very slowly. Consider using a spoon to further slow the pouring process. This will give you the visually appealing layered look that this espresso beverage is so well known for.
And if you want to know how to make an iced macchiato for a refreshing start to your day, it couldn’t be easier! Instead of steaming the milk, simply pour chilled milk into a glass filled with ice. Add your shot of espresso the same way you would for a regular macchiato and you’re done!
12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits
Now you can experiment with different macchiato drinks at home. Start your day off a little sweeter by learning how to make iced caramel macchiato at home. To make a delicious homemade iced caramel macchiato, you’ll need the following ingredients:
Once you have these ingredients, you’re ready to learn how to make iced caramel macchiato at home. Follow these simple instructions to get a refreshing, sweet homemade iced caramel macchiato in no time:
If you’re in the mood for extra sweetness, consider adding whipped cream on top. When it comes to figuring out how to make an iced caramel macchiato extra tasty, don’t hold back on the creativity. And if you want to know how to make one without ice, no problem! Follow this simple method for a warm homemade caramel macchiato:
In short, if you want to know how to make a caramel macchiato at home that will warm you up, follow the same process as you would for a regular macchiato, and just add caramel at the end.
There you have it: how to make an iced macchiato and a regular macchiato right at home. Whether you’re yearning for sweet caramel, something hot, or something cold, a homemade macchiato can cater to any craving. Want to make it even easier? Brew a fresh latte macchiato just like a barista with your own automatic coffee machine to impress your guests or indulge your taste buds whenever you please.