When it comes to frothing, not all milks are created equal. Different types will give you different milk foam results, and there are certain milk types that foam better than others. Below are the different varieties you can try when learning how to froth milk at home.
So, what’s the best milk to froth? The short answer is, ‘it depends’. It depends both on your priorities (foam or taste) and also on the type of beverage you’re making.
To make a cappuccino
To make a latte
If you want to know how to foam milk but you don’t have a machine, don’t worry! You can still achieve delicious milk foam manually. The most basic method to foam milk without a machine is to follow these steps.
Tip: If you have an electric mixer in your kitchen, this will produce even better results. You can also use a blender for a good amount of foam content.
These methods are great if you don’t have a machine at home; but to make foam like a professional barista, an automatic coffee machine will achieve high-quality froth with ease.
5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits
If you want to know how to froth milk at home with a machine that uses a steamer wand, the technique will vary slightly depending on the type of drink you’re making. The general process follows these steps.
Keep in mind that different types of milk have different burning points, so be sure to practice frothing to discover what the ideal temperature is for the milk you are using. Some other tips for achieving perfectly frothed milk are as follows.