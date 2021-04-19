  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Reading time: 6 Min

    Milk frothing secrets: how to froth milk and the best milk to froth


    Let’s be honest: milk froth can make or break your favourite cup of coffee. Many would argue that the froth is the best part of their cappuccino or latte. The sweet, light, creamy taste combined with the strong, rich taste of the espresso makes for a perfect combination. That’s why understanding how to froth milk and knowing the best type of milk for frothing is essential if you want to make your own coffee and milk drinks at home.

    This article will help you learn how to make frothy milk yourself. Once you master the art, you’ll become your own barista in no time. From discovering which milk froths best to learning how to foam milk by hand or with a fully automatic machine, read on and discover each different method, so that you never miss out on this essential coffee layer in your cappuccino, latte, or macchiato.
    Which milk can you use to create milk foam for your coffee

    Which milk can you use to create milk foam for your coffee?


    When it comes to frothing, not all milks are created equal. Different types will give you different milk foam results, and there are certain milk types that foam better than others. Below are the different varieties you can try when learning how to froth milk at home.

     

    • Lactose-free milk: Out of all the types, lactose-free milk doesn’t froth as well as the others. This is in part due to its specific pasteurisation process.
    • Nut milk: Nut milks, such as almond, froth well. However, you will need to keep in mind that they lose their bubbles quickly, since their protein structures are unable to support the bubbles.
    • Skimmed milk: Skimmed milk creates the largest bubbles and is the easiest milk for beginners to learn how to make milk foam. With no fat in this milk, the foam creates a light and airy consistency. The only downside is that it doesn’t have as much flavour as other milk types.
    • Semi-skimmed milk: Like skimmed milk, semi-skimmed foams easily and is a great milk for beginners to practice with. It’s also creamier than skimmed milk, giving it a richer taste.
    • Whole milk: While whole milk is a bit more challenging to froth due to its fat content, this milk type produces the richest-tasting foam.

    Choosing the best milk to froth: What to use for a cappuccino or latte


    So, what’s the best milk to froth? The short answer is, ‘it depends’. It depends both on your priorities (foam or taste) and also on the type of beverage you’re making.

     

    To make a cappuccino

     

    • You can use skimmed, semi-skimmed or whole milk, organic, lactose-free and nut milks to achieve a great froth.
    • If you’re a beginner, skimmed or semi-skimmed milk might be your best option for easy frothing. But as far as taste goes, whole milk tends to be the best type of milk for frothing.

     

    To make a latte
     

    • The milk types which are best for steaming ready for your latte include skimmed, semi-skimmed, whole, organic, and lactose-free milk.
    • However, you can also use dairy-free milks, such as soy, almond, rice, and coconut for a delicious latte.

    How to froth milk by hand


    If you want to know how to foam milk but you don’t have a machine, don’t worry! You can still achieve delicious milk foam manually. The most basic method to foam milk without a machine is to follow these steps.

     

    1. Heat your milk.
    2. Thoroughly whisk it in a back-and-forth motion.

     

    Tip: If you have an electric mixer in your kitchen, this will produce even better results. You can also use a blender for a good amount of foam content.

     

    These methods are great if you don’t have a machine at home; but to make foam like a professional barista, an automatic coffee machine will achieve high-quality froth with ease.

    What you need

    Series 3200

    Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP3246/70
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
      -{discount-value}

      Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines

      EP3246/70
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £499.99

      5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

      5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £499.99

      5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

      How to make frothy milk with a steamer wand


      If you want to know how to froth milk at home with a machine that uses a steamer wand, the technique will vary slightly depending on the type of drink you’re making. The general process follows these steps.

       

      1. Place the steam wand inside your metal jug of milk just below the surface and near the side of the jug.
      2. Turn on the steam wand and move the jug up and down a bit to create bubbles.
      3. Once the milk has turned into a foamier consistency, you can remove the steamer and top off your espresso drink.

      How to make milk foam: Top tips


      Keep in mind that different types of milk have different burning points, so be sure to practice frothing to discover what the ideal temperature is for the milk you are using. Some other tips for achieving perfectly frothed milk are as follows.

       

      • Use fresh, cold milk.
      • Keep your milk away from light.
      • Store your milk in the fridge at all times to keep it fresh.
      • Never re-steam milk.
      • Avoid bacteria by remembering to never mix fresh milk with already steamed milk and never pour hot milk over ice.
       
      Now you have all the tips and tricks you need to be able to create the best milk foam for your homemade coffee in no time.

      Now you know how to froth milk at home for the perfect cuppa, why not learn some other new skills and uses for milk? We have some simple and delicious recipes from breakfasts like our perfect porridge to deserts such as our creamy, old-fashioned, spiced rice pudding.

      You may like

      See all articles

      Discover more

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      A welcome gift of 15% off*

      Exclusive offers and early access to sales

      Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.