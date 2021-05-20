When we think about the symptoms of dry air we can be split it into two categories: your house showing signs of issues, and the health implications for the inhabitants.



Starting with your home’s symptoms, the following signs could indicate dry air:

Damage to wooden furniture. Dry air can potentially cause cracks in chairs, tables, and other wooden furniture.

Dry air can potentially cause cracks in chairs, tables, and other wooden furniture. Damage to walls. You might see cracks in wallpaper, paint and plaster, as walls start to dry out.

You might see cracks in wallpaper, paint and plaster, as walls start to dry out. Warped wooden floors. Whether it’s purely from the cold, or the dry air from heater is also exacerbating the situation, wooden floors can warp and even separate when air is too dry.

Whether it’s purely from the cold, or the dry air from heater is also exacerbating the situation, wooden floors can warp and even separate when air is too dry. Warped window and doorframes. Again, dry air can cause wooden frames to shrink and warp.



Now onto people’s physical symptoms that can result from dry air:

Dry, itchy skin

Chapped lips

Dry hair

Respiratory problems

Dry air cough

Headaches

Sinus problems – congestion, allergies and sneezing

Irritated eyes



Symptoms like sneezing and a dry air cough can also increase the chances of viruses spreading.

