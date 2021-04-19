What is affogato? A simple affogato recipe and steps for how to make affogato at home
Coffee and dessert are the two after-dinner staples when hosting guests, so why not combine the two at your next dinner party with an affogato recipe? What is affogato you may ask? This coffee-based dessert is one part ice cream, one part espresso, and entirely sweet.
If you have no idea how to make this coffee dessert, you’ve come to the right place. Learning how to make affogato has never been easier. In this guide, we’ll walk you through an easy-to-follow affogato recipe so that you can make this drink at home. Once you see how easy it is, you’ll want to serve this rich, creamy coffee dessert every time you host.