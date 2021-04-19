  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Reading time: 4 Min

    What is affogato? A simple affogato recipe and steps for how to make affogato at home


    Coffee and dessert are the two after-dinner staples when hosting guests, so why not combine the two at your next dinner party with an affogato recipe? What is affogato you may ask? This coffee-based dessert is one part ice cream, one part espresso, and entirely sweet.  

    If you have no idea how to make this coffee dessert, you’ve come to the right place. Learning how to make affogato has never been easier. In this guide, we’ll walk you through an easy-to-follow affogato recipe so that you can make this drink at home. Once you see how easy it is, you’ll want to serve this rich, creamy coffee dessert every time you host.

    What does affogato mean?


    So, what is affogato and what does ‘affogato’ mean in the first place? The affogato meaning translates to “drowned” in Italian, and in this case refers to the concept of “drowning” a scoop of ice cream in a shot of espresso. The most traditional form of affogato includes one scoop of vanilla gelato – or ice cream – topped off with a shot of hot espresso. There is no set affogato recipe, however, and this tasty desert can be made various toppings and ice cream flavors.  

    In general, this dish is all about the sweetness of simplicity: one scoop of ice cream, one shot of espresso. In other words, you don’t need to fuss over making affogato. It is an ideal post-dinner dessert that requires far less hassle and just as much – if not more – sweetness than any other dessert.

    How to make affogato: 4 simple steps


    If you want to know how to make affogato the traditional way, you only need ice cream and freshly brewed espresso. Sweet vanilla ice cream or gelato is ideal for balancing out the rich shot of espresso. Follow these steps for a delicious and simple affogato recipe:

     

    1. Brew the espresso. Streamline the process by using a coffee machine like the Philips 3200 Series Espresso Machine with LatteGo, which allows you to make five varieties of coffee and espresso drinks with fresh beans. For your affogato, plan on brewing one to two shots of espresso for every guest.

    2. Add the ice cream. Once you have your ingredients ready, add one scoop of ice cream into each serving glass.  

    3. Combine the espresso and ice cream. Slowly pour the espresso over the vanilla ice cream. The vanilla ice cream will melt from the hot shot of espresso, creating a scrumptious, creamy combination.  

    4. Dig in! All that’s left to do is stick a spoon in each glass and invite your guests to dig in.

    What you need

    • -{discount-value}

      How to spice up your affogato recipe


      Once you know how to make affogato, why not add your own spin to this coffee-based dessert. Top your affogato off with some chopped hazelnuts, dark chocolate shavings, biscotti crumbles, or dried berries. The possibilities to indulge your sweet cravings are endless with this ice cream-espresso treat.

      So, there you have it: how to make a delicious affogato that your guests won’t be able to put down. The more appropriate affogato meaning may as well be ‘I want more,’ since that’s exactly what your guests will be telling you after trying this ice cream and espresso dessert. End the dinner party coffee-versus-dessert struggle by offering your family and friends both: a fantastic homemade affogato.

      You may like

      See all articles

      Discover more

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      A welcome gift of 15% off*

      Exclusive offers and early access to sales

      Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.