What does affogato mean?



So, what is affogato and what does ‘affogato’ mean in the first place? The affogato meaning translates to “drowned” in Italian, and in this case refers to the concept of “drowning” a scoop of ice cream in a shot of espresso. The most traditional form of affogato includes one scoop of vanilla gelato – or ice cream – topped off with a shot of hot espresso. There is no set affogato recipe, however, and this tasty desert can be made various toppings and ice cream flavors.



In general, this dish is all about the sweetness of simplicity: one scoop of ice cream, one shot of espresso. In other words, you don’t need to fuss over making affogato. It is an ideal post-dinner dessert that requires far less hassle and just as much – if not more – sweetness than any other dessert.