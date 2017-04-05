  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

    Welcome to the future of cooking with the Philips Dual Basket Airfryer. With its generous 9L air fryer capacity, easily cook for a crowd and meal prep with ease. Prepare multiple dishes simultaneously with the 2 drawer airfryer and deliver crispy, tender, and evenly cooked meals every time. Elevate your culinary skills with the air fryer double drawer technology, and enjoy healthy, delicious air fryer recipes with less oil. 

    Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket times your meal so two dishes are hot and ready at the same time. ​

    NA352/00

    Philips Dual Basket

    Crisp, tender, and evenly cooked with RapidAir Technology

    2 drawers and 2 sizes to suit any meal

    Time function so both sides finish cooking at the same time

    Tasty recipes tailored to your airfryer in our HomeID app

    Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat!

    Philips brings the World’s No.1 Airfryer to everyone’s home. Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to RapidAir Technology.

    Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket

    Crisp, tender and evenly cooked with RapidAir Technology

    No more burning or undercooking. Our unique design optimizes heat circulation not only around the food but also through it for best results: crispy, tender, evenly cooked food everytime.  

    See how it works
    Dual Basket RapidAir

    Crisp, tender and evenly cooked with RapidAir Technology

    No more burning or undercooking.

    Our unique design optimizes heat circulation not only around the food but also through it for best results: crispy, tender, evenly cooked food everytime.  


    See how it works

    Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket

     

    Times your meal so two dishes are hot and ready at the same time. Enjoy tasty, healthy cooking with a large drawer for family-sized mains and a smaller one for sides or one person meals.

    Time so both sides finish at the same time

     

          

    Automatically synchronize cooking times in 2 drawers, so all your food is ready to serve together. One meal, fresh and hot.  

    Philips Airfryer Essential XL, Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat

    2 drawer and 2 sizes to suit any meal

    Enjoy tasty, healthy cooking with a large drawer for family-sized mains and a smaller one for sides or one person meals.

    Philips Airfryer Essential XL, Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat

    Touchscreen with 8 presets for easy cooking

    No more checking or guessing.
    With the touchscreen display, the dual basket airfryer has preset temperatures and times for fresh fries, frozen fries, chicken, meat, veggies, fish, cake, and reheat.

    Philips Airfryer Essential XL, fry with up to 90% less fat

    9L capacity for up to 1.5 kg of veggies

    Best family size air fryer. Handle a full traybake meal in the large basket, up to 1.5 kg of brussels sprouts or a 1.5kg chicken in just one basket.

    Philips Airfryer Essential XL, Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat

    The best dual air fryer with tailored recipes in HomeID app

    Gives you step-by-step guidance and hundreds of mouthwatering meals with specific settings for your Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket.

    Download HomeID app, Google play
    Download HomeID app, App store

    What others say about Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Can I cook two things at the same time?

    Yes, you can easily synchronize the cooking times in 2 drawers, so all your food is ready to serve together. One meal, fresh and hot.

    How big is this?

    The product dimension (W x H x D) is 38.3 x 44.4 x 31.4 cm.

    Can I use one basket if I want to?

    Yes, feel free to use only the right, the left, or both baskets as you want.

    Is Dual Basket Airfryer dishwasher safe?

    Yes, both the detachable plate and basket are dishwasher-safe for easy and convenient cleaning.

    Do I need to preheat the airfryer and for how many minutes?

     

    No, you don't need to preheat the airfryer.

    Does the basket have a non-stick coating?

     

    Yes, both the plate and the basket have a coating that nothing sticks to.

