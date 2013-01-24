Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Dutch Master Juices

    Put fruit and vegetables back in the picture
    With Philips Dutch Master Juices

    Did you know that fruit and vegetables are a key source of the nutrients you need to stay healthy?

     

    They help maintain a healthy heart, lower the risk of obesity and help prevent diseases like cancer and diabetes.

     

    All that goodness, yet 86% of Europeans still don’t get enough of the essential nutrients needed to keep going strong, all day long.

     

    At Philips, we believe there’s always a way to make life better. And we think fruit and vegetables matter because your health matters. That’s why we’re on a mission to put fruit and veg back in the picture.

    Get 25% off in the Philips online shop

     

    * Terms and Conditions apply.
    Register now

    Get 25% off in the Philips online shop

     

    * Terms and Conditions apply.

    Health professionals:

    talk to us about breaking boundaries

    Fill out our form or call us at 978-659-3500 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m. EST)
    Register now
    fruit and veggies experiment

    Watch our fruit and veg experiment

     

    We want to help people discover the benefits of fruit and vegetables.  So, as part of our partnership with the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, we decided to do an experiment.

     

    We wanted to find out how people would feel if we took the goodness of fruit and veggies away.
    400g
    The WHO recommends 5 portions (400 g) of fruit and vegetables per day.

    A tasty way to stay healthy

     

    The World Health Organisation recommends eating 5 portions of fruit and veg a day. That seems like a lot, but it's easier than you think. 

     

    We’ve developed a way of getting the goodness out of fresh fruits and vegetables easily by turning them into juices and smoothies.

     

    These healthy drinks are not only delicious, they also contain up to 90%* of the nutrients you need. That makes juices and smoothies a quick, easy, tasty way to stay healthy.

     

    Scroll down for some juicy recipes.
    There's more info about this on our Liquid Health page
    *Internal tests on grapes, watermelon, tomato, apple, orange, strawberry and pineapple found nutrient levels ranging from 69% to 92% of the daily recommended amount, depending on the fruit.

         

    Get inspired by Dutch Master Juices

     

    Our delicious, healthy drinks were inspired by the Old Masters of the art world. Using the fruit and veg depicted in their famous paintings, we created a series of Dutch Masterjuices and smoothies for you to enjoy.

     

    Why not try a Dutch Master drink today?
    fruit and veggies experiment

    Inspired by
    Jan van Huysum smoothie recipe

     

    Try pumpkin, apple, orange, peach and papaya with Philips High-Speed Blender
    Discover the Philips blender range
    fruit and veggies experiment

    Inspired by
    Anthony Oberman juice recipe

     

    Try raspberry, strawberry, grapes, orange, chilli, lemon and cucumber with Philips Avance Masticating Juicer
    Discover the masticating juicer
    fruit and veggies experiment

    Inspired by
    Floris Claesz van Dijck juice recipe

     

    Try green apple, pear, carrot, lemon and ginger with Philips Avance Centrifugal Juicer
    Discover the centrifugal juicer

    Better Me, Better World

     

    Philips believes there is always a way to make life better, whether it’s keeping you healthy with fruit and veg or helping young people stay active. We support Gorilla, helping the younger generation take responsibility for their health and well-being through cooking courses, education, events and information sharing. 

     

    We’d like to invite you to help shape the good causes we support in 2019. Vote for the cause that you'd like us to support.
    Vote here
    children cooking

    Better Me, Better World

     

    Philips believes there is always a way to make life better. Whether it’s keeping you healthy with fruit and veggies or helping young people to stay active. We support Gorilla to help the younger generation take responsibility for their own health and well-being, through cooking courses, training, events and information sharing.

     

    We’d like to invite you to help shape the good causes we support in 2019. Vote for the cause you would like us to support.
    You can register and vote here

    By subscribing to our newsletter you will receive:

    A 15% off voucher for the Philips online shop

    Exclusive offers and sales events

    The opportunity to join our Better Me, Better World initiative
    *
    *

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information. Ts&Cs apply.
    *

    What does this mean?

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    American Express - payment method
    PayPal - payment method
    Klarna - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Student discount