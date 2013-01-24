Did you know that fruit and vegetables are a key source of the nutrients you need to stay healthy?

They help maintain a healthy heart, lower the risk of obesity and help prevent diseases like cancer and diabetes.

All that goodness, yet 86% of Europeans still don’t get enough of the essential nutrients needed to keep going strong, all day long.

At Philips, we believe there’s always a way to make life better. And we think fruit and vegetables matter because your health matters. That’s why we’re on a mission to put fruit and veg back in the picture.