      Be the first to review this item

      Your healthy smoothie stays fresher throughout the day thanks to vacuum blending technology. It prevents oxidation and seals in nutrients so you can savor a healthy recipe that’s as fresh as you made it.
      Up to 50% finer blending performance
      1400 W and 35,000 RPM for fast, smooth results
      Pulse, Ice Crush, and Smoothie modes
      Philips shop price
      • Healthier smoothies preserve 3x the amount of Vitamin C*


        *Compared to blending without the use of vacuum function in Philips HR3752, test conducted with tomato by independent laboratory Nov/Dec 2017
        preserve 3x the amount of Vitamin C

      • 60% more antioxidant activity preserved after 8 hours*


        *Compared to blending without the use of vacuum function in Philips HR3752, test conducted with apple by independent laboratory Nov/Dec 2017
        More antioxidant activity preserved

        Smoothies fresher for longer

        Fresher smoothies
        See and taste the difference of vacuum blending. Your smoothies stay colorful and blended better with less foam and separation. Choose gentle blending for soft fruits or power bursts for harder fruit and vegetables. And pick the speed you need to make your healthy snacks with our variable manual speed buttons.
        Fresher smoothies
        Vacuum blending technology creates a low oxygen atmosphere that keeps your healthy smoothie fresher throughout the day. Press the button to remove the air from the jar.
        four programs
        Choose from four programs: vacuum smoothie ready to drink with one click; vacuum to manually blend; pulse or ice crushing. These options let you make your smoothie just the way you like it.

        Retains more vitamin C and antioxidant


        The University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna (BOKU) conducted independent research. They found that preservation of nutrients is higher with a high speed vacuum blender compared to normal blending for vitamin C and antioxidants. Up to three times more of vitamin C was persevered after 8 hours vs normal blending** and 60% more antioxidant activity preserved after 8 hours***.

        More than 3x more vitamin C

        Vitamin C info-graphic

        60% more antioxidant capacity

        Antioxidants infographic

        **Compared to blending without the use of vacuum function in Philips HR3752, test conducted with tomato by independent laboratory nov/dec 2017

        ***Compared to blending without the use of vacuum function in Philips HR3752, test conducted with apple by independent laboratory nov/dec 2017

        Simple clean-up

         

        • Detachable blades make cleaning easy and thorough
        • Dishwasher safe jar and tumblers

         

        Cleaning instructions may vary. Please check the product manual for specific recommendations.

        Quick clean
        Quick clean

        Delicious recipes for healthy drinks

        Make the most of your Philips blender with these great-tasting, healthy drinks recipes including smoothies and more.
        Super smoothie
        See all recipes
        video thumbnail
        Lemon granite body detox
        Healthy juice app

        Healthy Drinks at your fingertips

         

        Download our Healthy Drinks app with delicious recipes and handy tips for blending and juicing.

         

        Get the app:

        Learn more about the app

        More to choose from

        Explore all our Philips blenders
        See all

