How to clean  your garment steamer

It is very easy to find the name of your garment steamer. Just check the product box, it is written there such as StyleTouch Pure, EasyTouch Plus, Steam & Go etc.
Important: Do not put water, vinegar, descaling agents or other chemicals into the garment steamer.
We recommend using demineralized water for all Philips garment steamers: it prevents limescale build up in the appliance.
Please never use ironing or perfumed water in your Philips garment steamer. Using these contaminates the garment steamer and can damage it.
You can always find the correct instructions in the user manual, if you still have it!
If you do not have the user manual anymore, please try to find your appliance model number on your steamer (should look like GCXXX). Knowing this number, you can find all the product information on the Philips website. If you have any questions, please always feel free to contact Philips Consumer Care