Easy to store, for small apartments
apartments
The technology inside our new, quiet vacuum cleaner gives you piece of mind because now you can vacuum anytime without disturbing anyone in your home. Its silent motor, enhanced air channels and buffers keep it running efficiently and quietly, so you can enjoy your vacuuming experience.
The new TriActive Pro nozzle is a top performer. It forms a tight seal with the floor, reaching deep into carpets and floors to pick up the smallest dust particles.
Our ECARF-certified filtration system removes 99.99% of fine dust, making it gentle on allergies and perfect for those demanding improved hygiene levels.
Our s-bags have a tight sealing mechanism ideal for those who need hygienic disposal – there is no contact with dust.
