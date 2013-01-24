Home
      Maximum performance, minimum sound.

      Picks-up and captures  99.99%* of dust and allergens.

      Performer Silent

      Performer Silent

      FC8782/09

      Be the first to review this item

      Cleaner floors make healthier homes. The Philips Performer Silent carefully captures dirt and fine dust particles with its advanced nozzle technology. At 66 dB, it's our quietest vacuum cleaner, leaving those in your home undisturbed. 
      Low-noise: at 66 dB it is our most silent vacuum cleaner
      Deep cleaning: our TriActive Pro nozzle picks up the smallest particles
      Protects floors: our parquet nozzle protects your floors against scratches
      *Picks up dust on hard floors (IEC62885-2) and filtrates particles as small as 0.3 as μm, according to the European Union.
      This vacuum cleaner is quieter than a TV, at a discreet 66 dB, thanks to its low-noise technology.

      Highlights

      silent performance
      Silent performance
      With buffers, optimized air channels, and a silent motor, the Performer Silent lets your household enjoy the benefits of less noise pollution.
      allergy filter
      Allergy filter
      An efficient clean-air filtration system removes 99.9% of fine dust particles from surfaces, offering increased levels of hygiene and relief for those with allergies.
      Integrated brush
      Integrated brush
      The handle has an integrated soft brush, allowing you to easily clean items like furniture and upholstery. 
      4-liter dust chamber capacity
      4-liter dust chamber capacity
      The dust chamber takes 4 liters to be full, which is ideal for large homes or those who vacuum frequently. 
      12-meter power cord
      12-meter power cord
      The extra-long cord allows you to clean longer without unplugging.   

