  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Gaming TVs

    Game on with Philips TVs

    Ready to level up?


    Lag crushing, stutter smoothing, room filling. Philips Ambilight TVs are here to help boss-level your gameplay.
    Low in put lag

    Lose the lag. Keep the lead

    Low input lag means your TV moves, steers, and jumps exactly when you do. Your competition won’t stand a chance.
    Low Latency Mode

    Game mode, activated

    With HDMI 2.1, your TV automatically switches to low latency mode the minute you fire up your console. No need to change any settings. Just power on. And game on.
    Stay in sync with VRR

    Stay in sync with VRR

    A variable refresh rate keeps your TV and console working in sync. No screen tearing. No stutter. Just consistently smooth gameplay, even at 120Hz.
    G-Sync and FreeSync features

    G-Sync and FreeSync

     

    Bye-bye choppy gameplay and broken frames. It’s all effortlessly fluid and satin slick from here on in.
    Ready for gaming Logo
    AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Logo

    Ultimate gaming experience with Philips TVs

    See all TVs

    Our favorite TVs

      See all TVs

      Pump up the action. Light up the room

      Ambilight, a new frontier

      Ambilight, a new frontier

       

      Exclusive to Philips, Ambilight reacts to what you play with a halo of colourful light. Missions, quests, and races all stretch farther - and feel closer - than ever before.
      Cinematic picture. 3D sound

      Cinematic picture. 3D sound

       

      Dolby Atmos places each sound in the space around you, for details with depth and direction. While Dolby Vision gives colours, contrast, and details the red-carpet treatment.

      Discover Philips top TVs

      Click ⓘ for product details
      Philips OLED+ TV

      OLED+ 

      from 1800 £
      Explore
      • Beauty of OLED picture enhanced with P5 AI dual
      • Immersive sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.
      • All-round immersion with 4-sided Ambilight
      Philips OLED TV

      OLED

      from 1300 £
      Explore
      • Lifelike OLED picture with P5 AI
      • Cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos
      • Light show with 4-sided Ambilight
      Philips MiniLED TVs

      MiniLED 

      from 2100 £
      Explore
      • Big screen brilliance meets P5 engine with AI
      • Cinematic sound for every style
      • All-round immersion with 4-sided Ambilight
      Philips Performance Series TVs

      the one 

      from 500 £
      Explore
      • Beautifully sharp 4K LED TV with P5
      • Cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos
      • Light show with 3-sided Ambilight

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand
      Philips TV
      TV homepage
      OLED+ TVs
      OLED TVs
      MiniLED
      the one
      Ambilight TVs
      4K Ultra HD TVs
      Smart TVs/ Android TVs
      See all TVs
      TV Awards
      Philips Sound
      Headphones
      Soundbars
      Wireless Speakers
      Home audio
      Fidelio
      Headphones App
      Support
      TV Support
      Sound Support
      Register your products
      Software and driver updates
      Contact us
      Let’s connect
      Facebook
      Instagram
      YouTube
      Sitemap

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.