Yes, soother teats and shields vary in size, hardness and shape. The age guidelines take into account the size and hardness of the teats and shields. For example a 0–2 month soother used by an older baby could result in an event, whereby the soother including the shield could be taken into the mouth. In case of this event do not panic, it cannot be swallowed and is designed to cope with such an event. Remove from the mouth with care, as gently as possible.