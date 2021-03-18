Which devices are compatible with my Philips Sonicare App?
Your Philips Sonicare App supports every smartphone that runs on Android 6.0 and higher and every iPhone that runs on iOS 11.0 and higher. You can download the app by clicking here on Google Play Store and or the iOS App Store.
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Look on the box
Look inside the product
Look on the product
Look on the manual
Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
Search results for {words} ({number} products)
We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.