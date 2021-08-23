  • 2 year warranty

    Is this tap water purifier suitable for any type of tap?

    No, the below 5 types of tap are not suitable for this tap water purifier：
    1. Oval thread tap 
    2. Spray-style or pull-out tap
    3. Tap with sensor
    4. Square or oval outlet
    5. Non-threaded tap with exposed round pipe length less than 10 mm

    Frequently Asked Questions

