Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Black Friday sale now on! Shop now
    days
    hours
    minutes
    seconds
    Black Friday is coming! Shop now
    Steam Irons
    Placeholder
    See all steam irons
    Easy & Efficient
    Fast & Durable

    Intelligent & Powerful

      Powerful steam performance for years to come

      Philips Azur Performer Plus

      Steam Iron

      Be the first to review this item

      Get all your ironing done easily with less effort. The Philips Azur Performer Plus delivers powerful steam and an easy glide to make quick work of your weekly chore — with an effortless self-cleaning system to avoid limescale. 
      Checkmark feature
      Fast crease removal with 50 g/min of powerful continuous steam
      Checkmark feature
      SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate gliding
      Checkmark feature
      Easy maintenance with self-cleaning to prevent scale build-up
      Checkmark feature
      Drip-stop system prevents stains from water droplets
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £90.00

      *Compared with an average 2200W Philips steam iron
      Philips Azur Performer Plus

      Reviews of Philips Azur Performer Plus

      Be the first to review this item

      Signup to get 15% off

      By signing up to create an account you will get a unique information, exclusive deals and your personal discount code.
      Sign up now

      Signup to get 15% off

      By signing up to create an account you will get a unique information, exclusive deals and your personal discount code.
      Sign up now

      Design to last with innovative QuickCalc Release technology

      Limescale build-up can affect the performance and lifetime of your steam iron. Our improved Quick Calc release system extends the life and performance of your iron by removing calc up to 20 times faster*. Calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected a removable container. Takes just 15 seconds to get rid of that limescale!

      *Compared to Philips self clean Model GC299X

      Powerful steam for tough crease removal

       

      With up to 250g steam boost, the Azur iron produces more steam, faster, to easily remove stubborn creases and tackle your ironing needs. 

      Say goodbye to creases faster

       

      Our fast and durable Azur steam iron delivers powerful performance and a quick heat-up with 2600W to get your ironing done quickly.
       

      Enjoy easy ironing with fewer refills, thanks to a large 300ml water tank, so you can iron more clothes in one go. 

      Long lasting performance

       

      The Azur Steam iron has an improved scratch resistance and gliding soleplate - SteamGlide soleplate. The best Philips soleplate for your steam iron, easy to clean and long-lasting for years to come.

      Find the best steam iron for you

      GC2998_86

      PowerLife steam iron

      GC2998_86

      Philips shop price
      £80.00*
      Steam iron
      Compare with current
      GC3920_26

      PerfectCare

      GC3920_26

      Philips shop price
      £75.00*
      Steam iron
      Compare with current
      GC3929_66

      PerfectCare

      GC3929_66

      Philips shop price
      £75.00*
      Steam iron
      Compare with current
      GC4567_86

      Azur

      GC4567_86

      Philips shop price
      £90.00*
      Steam iron
      Compare with current

      Power
      • Up to 2400 W
      • Up to 2500 W
      • Up to 2600W
      • Up to 2600W

      Continuous steam
      • Up to 45 g/min
      • Up to 45 g/min
      • Up to 45 g/min
      • Up to 50 g/min

      Steam Boost
      • Up to 170 g
      • Up to 180 g
      • Up to 200g
      • Up to 250g

      Soleplate
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • SteamGlide soleplate

      Water tank
      • 320 ml
      • 300 ml
      • 300 ml
      • 300 ml

      Drip-stop technology
      • Yes
      • Yes
      • Yes
      • Yes

      Descaling solution
      • Built-in calc collector
      • Calc clean slider
      • Calc clean slider
      • Quick Calc Release

      Safety auto off
      • Yes
      • No
      • Yes
      • Yes
      * Suggested retail price

      Ready to buy Azur Performer Plus?

       
      Philips Azur Performer Plus
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £90.00

      Subscribe  to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Extended warranty on selected products

      Easy access to product support

      Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

      Register now

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount