Get all your ironing done easily with less effort. The Philips Azur Performer Plus delivers powerful steam and an easy glide to make quick work of your weekly chore — with an effortless self-cleaning system to avoid limescale.
Fast crease removal with 50 g/min of powerful continuous steam
SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate gliding
Easy maintenance with self-cleaning to prevent scale build-up
Drip-stop system prevents stains from water droplets
Philips shop price
Suggested retail price: £90.00
*Compared with an average 2200W Philips steam iron
Design to last with innovative QuickCalc Release technology
Limescale build-up can affect the performance and lifetime of your steam iron. Our improved Quick Calc release system extends the life and performance of your iron by removing calc up to 20 times faster*. Calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected a removable container. Takes just 15 seconds to get rid of that limescale!
*Compared to Philips self clean Model GC299X
Powerful steam for tough crease removal
With up to 250g steam boost, the Azur iron produces more steam, faster, to easily remove stubborn creases and tackle your ironing needs.
Say goodbye to creases faster
Our fast and durable Azur steam iron delivers powerful performance and a quick heat-up with 2600W to get your ironing done quickly.
Enjoy easy ironing with fewer refills, thanks to a large 300ml water tank, so you can iron more clothes in one go.
Long lasting performance
The Azur Steam iron has an improved scratch resistance and gliding soleplate - SteamGlide soleplate. The best Philips soleplate for your steam iron, easy to clean and long-lasting for years to come.