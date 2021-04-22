Join our Member Exclusive Sale! Register now
      EasyTouch Plus
      Garment steamer

      GC524/66

      De-wrinkle and refresh all your clothes — including delicates — with our standing garment steamers. Handy accessories deliver easy results, even on tricky-to-iron clothes.  

       

      A garment steamer is not an iron and therefore will not have the same results as an iron, especially on thick cotton or linen shirts. A garment steamer is ideal to de-wrinkle thin fabrics, delicate fabrics and garments with difficult designs like pleated skirts. It is also great to touch up and refresh all kinds of garments including wool and jackets.
      GC442/67 Handheld Steamer
      steamplate
      Cover more in one stroke with the 25% larger* steam plate on our standing garment steamers.
      styleboard
      StyleBoard gives support for crisp results.
      Steam levels
      5 steam settings for different kinds of fabrics.
      Brush
      Fabric brush and pleat maker accessories included.**

      *Compared to the predecessor model GC506

      **Included only in GC518, GC524, GC527
      GC524/66 standing garment steamer

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £95.00

      Why choose a standing garment steamer?

      A standing garment steamer offers the most convenient way to vertically freshen your outfits*, effective for everyday confidence. Perfect for delicates, quick touch-ups and tricky-to-iron items. 

       

       

       

      *vs. handheld Philips garment steamer GC330/47 

      Freshen your clothing every day with Philips' powerful continuous steam. Ideal for ironed clothes that have wrinkled in the cupboard or after a first wear. Safe on even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning.

       

      Steam removes odours and kills bacteria, so clothes are fresh and ready to wear again – with no washing or ironing board required.

       

      Standing steamers have bigger water tanks to steam more garments in one fill and a built-in stand with support board and hanger for easier vertical steaming.  They also have more powerful steam with steam settings for professional quality results at home.

       

      How to steam with a garment steamer

      video thumbnail

      Clothes steamer with 25% larger steam plate

      Cover more with every stroke for faster steaming

       

      The EasyTouch Plus clothes streamer has a steam plate that is 25% larger* than previous models, so each stroke covers a wider area — and you finish steaming more quickly and efficiently.

      *Compared to the predecessor model GC506
      StyleBoard accessory for clothes steamer

      Extra support for crisp results

       

      The StyleBoard accessory provides a flat surface for your clothes steamer when you need extra support. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and StyleBoard for convenient, effective vertical steaming.
      Philips standing garment steamer has 5 steam settings

      Choose from 5 steam settings

       

      Different fabrics need different amounts of steam to look their best. With five steam settings to choose from, you'll always have the right amount —from thicker fabrics to delicates.
      standing garment steamer accessories

      A variety of accessories included

       

      The standing garment steamer comes with a range of handy accessories, including a fabric brush attachment for better steam penetration on thicker fabrics. The pleat maker accessory creates crisp creases where you need them for an elegant finishing touch.

      Find the best clothes steamer for you

      <b>

      Steam&Go Plus

      Philips shop price
      £65.00*
      Handheld garment steamer
      Compare features
      <b>

      StyleTouch Pure

      Philips shop price
      £100.00*
      Garment Steamer
      Compare features
      <b>

      EasyTouch Plus

      Philips shop price
      £95.00*
      Standing Garment Steamer
      Compare features

      Purpose
      • Clothing refreshment
      • Touch-up light wrinkles from storage or first wear
      • Delicates and difficult styles like pleats
      • Clothing refreshment
      • Touch-up light wrinkles from storage or first wear
      • Delicates and difficult styles like pleats
      • Clothing refreshment
      • Touch-up light wrinkles from storage or first wear
      • Delicates and difficult styles like pleats

      Usage
      • Complement your ironing routine with convenient refreshment on a few garments as required
      • Complement your ironing routine with convenient refreshment on a few garments as required
      • Complement your ironing routine with convenient refreshment on a few garments as required

      Power
      • 1300W
      • 1500W
      • 1600W

      Continuous steam (g/min)
      • Up to 24g/min
      • Up to 30g/min
      • Up to 32g/min
      • 5 steam settings for different fabrics

      Calc clean system
      • -
      • Yes
      • Yes

      Soleplate
      • Smart heated plate
      • One temperature setting – safe on delicates
      • Smart heated plate
      • One temperature setting – safe on delicates
      • Plastic
      • Safe on delicates

      Watertank capacity
      • 70 ml detachable – 1 garment per fill
      • 200 ml – 2-3 garments per fill
      • 1600 ml detachable – 15-20 garments per fill

      Storage
      • Compact for easy storage in a drawer or suitcase
      • Self-standing ready to go on the dressing table
      • Retractable stand for easier storage
      • Dressing room / cupboard

      Powercord length
      • 2.5m
      • 2m
      • 2.5m

      Accessories
      • Brush for thicker fabrics
      • Heat-resistant storage bag
      • Brush for thicker fabrics
      • StyleMat Support
      • Brush & pleatmaker
      • Adjustable pole
      • Hanger with trouser clips
      • StyleBoard support
      * Suggested retail price
      Discover more powerful steamers from Philips

