De-wrinkle and refresh all your clothes — including delicates — with our standing garment steamers. Handy accessories deliver easy results, even on tricky-to-iron clothes.
A garment steamer is not an iron and therefore will not have the same results as an iron, especially on thick cotton or linen shirts. A garment steamer is ideal to de-wrinkle thin fabrics, delicate fabrics and garments with difficult designs like pleated skirts. It is also great to touch up and refresh all kinds of garments including wool and jackets.
A standing garment steamer offers the most convenient way to vertically freshen your outfits*, effective for everyday confidence. Perfect for delicates, quick touch-ups and tricky-to-iron items.
Freshen your clothing every day with Philips' powerful continuous steam. Ideal for ironed clothes that have wrinkled in the cupboard or after a first wear. Safe on even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning.
Steam removes odours and kills bacteria, so clothes are fresh and ready to wear again – with no washing or ironing board required.
Standing steamers have bigger water tanks to steam more garments in one fill and a built-in stand with support board and hanger for easier vertical steaming. They also have more powerful steam with steam settings for professional quality results at home.
The EasyTouch Plus clothes streamer has a steam plate that is 25% larger* than previous models, so each stroke covers a wider area — and you finish steaming more quickly and efficiently.
The StyleBoard accessory provides a flat surface for your clothes steamer when you need extra support. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and StyleBoard for convenient, effective vertical steaming.
Different fabrics need different amounts of steam to look their best. With five steam settings to choose from, you'll always have the right amount —from thicker fabrics to delicates.
The standing garment steamer comes with a range of handy accessories, including a fabric brush attachment for better steam penetration on thicker fabrics. The pleat maker accessory creates crisp creases where you need them for an elegant finishing touch.
Steam&Go Plus
Philips shop price£65.00*
Handheld garment steamer
StyleTouch Pure
Philips shop price£100.00*
Garment Steamer
EasyTouch Plus
Philips shop price£95.00*
Standing Garment Steamer
