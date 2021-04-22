De-wrinkle and refresh all your clothes — including delicates — with our standing garment steamers. Handy accessories deliver easy results, even on tricky-to-iron clothes.

A garment steamer is not an iron and therefore will not have the same results as an iron, especially on thick cotton or linen shirts. A garment steamer is ideal to de-wrinkle thin fabrics, delicate fabrics and garments with difficult designs like pleated skirts. It is also great to touch up and refresh all kinds of garments including wool and jackets.