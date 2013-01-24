Home
    STH3020/16
      Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

        Compact and foldable solution

        Easy de-wrinkling at home and on-the-go

        • Compact and foldable
        • Ready to use in ˜30 seconds
        • 1000 W, up to 20 g/min
        • No ironing board needed
        Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

        Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

        Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

        Ready to use in as little as 30 seconds

        Ready to use in as little as 30 seconds

        Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no time. No waiting, no hassle.

        1000 W with up to 20 g/min continuous steam rate

        1000 W with up to 20 g/min continuous steam rate

        Our handheld steamer delivers up to 20 g/min continuous steam, thanks to its 1000 W. For quick and convenient steaming.

        No ironing board needed! Save time and hassle!

        No ironing board needed! Save time and hassle!

        Hassle-free steaming. Save time when you are in a rush, no need to set up the ironing board.

        120 ml detachable water tank for easy refill

        120 ml detachable water tank for easy refill

        Philips handheld 3000 Series comes with a 120 ml detachable water tank to steam up to 1 outfit without the need to refill. You can easily detach the water tank of your steamer and refill it under the sink.

        Steam kills 99.9% of the bacteria and 100% of dust mites*

        Steam kills 99.9% of the bacteria and 100% of dust mites*

        Past few months made us look more for healthy and hygienic solutions. Our handheld steamer kills 99.9% of bacteria and 100% of dust mites*. You can even steam your curtains and bed sheets.

        Refresh garments, remove odours, wash less

        Refresh garments, remove odours, wash less

        The hot steam of our handheld steamer 3000 Series refreshes your delicate clothes in an instant, removing odours. Wash less, iron less, save energy and you will prolong the lifespan of your garments!

        Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed!

        Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed!

        Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

        Metal steam plate for better steaming results

        Metal steam plate for better steaming results

        Our metal steam plate allows you to safely press the steamer against the fabric while steaming, providing better steaming results with no risk of burning. Safe to use even on the most delicate garments.

        Pouch included for easy storage

        Pouch included for easy storage

        Philips handheld steamer 3000 Series comes with a pouch, useful for when you travel or just to easily store it at home.

        Technical Specifications

        • Quality of result

          Power
          1000 W
          Voltage
          220 V
          Steam plate
          Heated metal plate

        • Convenience

          Ready to use
          30 sec
          Water tank
          120 ml
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Cord length
          2 m
          Steam Light indicator
          Yes
          On/Off switch
          Yes
          Foldable
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Yes

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Tested 1 minute stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.

