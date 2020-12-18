Home
    Garment Steamers
    Portable & Quick

    Portable & Powerful
    Convenient & Efficient

      The easy way to refresh your clothes every day

      Garment Steamers

      StyleTouch Pure

      Garment steamer

      GC442/67

      Be the first to review this item

      The powerful StyleTouch Pure garment steamer refreshes any garment effortlessly — no ironing board required. It’s safe to use on even the most delicate fabrics, with a brush attachment for deeper steam penetration on thicker clothing. 

       

      A garment steamer is not an iron and therefore will not have the same results as an iron, especially on thick cotton or linen shirts. A garment steamer is ideal to de-wrinkle thin fabrics, delicate fabrics and garments with difficult designs like pleated skirts. It is also great to touch up and refresh all kinds of garments including wool and jackets.
      GC442/67-Handheld-Steamer
      check-symbol
      Our most powerful handheld clothes steamer*
      check-symbol
      Works both vertically and horizontally for effortless results
      check-symbol
      Now with Quick Calc Release for easy descaling

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £100.00

      Why choose a handheld garment steamer?

      A handheld garment steamer is perfect to refresh your clothing from every day wrinkles, bacteria and smells. Ideal for delicate fabrics, quick touch-ups and tricky-to-iron items

       

      Refresh your clothing every day with Philips' unique heated plate and continuous steam. Ideal for ironed clothes that have wrinkled in the cupboard or after a first wear. Safe on even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning. Steam removes odours and kills bacteria, so clothes are fresh and ready to wear again – and no washing or ironing board required, so you can conveniently get ready with confidence for your day ahead.

      How to steam your clothes

       

      New to garment steaming? It’s easy and fast. And with a few tips from the experts, you’ll be steaming your clothes with ease. From silk to cashmere – from jackets to pleats.

        The most powerful handheld garment steamer

        The most powerful handheld clothes steamer*

         

        A strong, continuous flow of steam penetrates deeply, to remove creases effortlessly. StyleTouch Pure generates more steam than other handheld garment steamers — with an output of up to 30 g/min.

        vertical and horizontal garment steaming

        Vertical and horizontal garment steaming

         

        Hold StyleTouch Pure upright to steam hanging clothes with ease. For cuffs, collars or stubborn creases, simply lay your garment on any flat surface. Then tip the steamer horizontally for a crisp, smooth finish — no spills, no drips, no loss of steam.
        Descaling handheld garment steamer

        The first handheld clothes steamer with Quick Calc Release

         

        Descaling is key to long, reliable performance. Our innovative PureSteam technology stops scale from taking hold — with Quick Calc Release for easy disposal. 
        See how it works

        Find the best garment steamer for you

        <b>

        Steam&Go

        Philips shop price
        £90.00*
        Handheld garment steamer
        Compare with current
        <b>

        Steam&Go Plus

        Philips shop price
        £65.00*
        Handheld garment steamer
        Compare with current
        <b>

        StyleTouch Pure

        Philips shop price
        £100.00*
        Garment Steamer
        Compare with current
        <b>

        EasyTouch Plus

        Philips shop price
        £95.00*
        Garment Steamer
        Compare with current

        Purpose
        • Clothing refreshment
        • Touch-up light wrinkles from storage or first wear
        • Delicates and difficult styles like pleats
        • Clothing refreshment
        • Touch-up light wrinkles from storage or first wear
        • Delicates and difficult styles like pleats
        • Clothing refreshment
        • Touch-up light wrinkles from storage or first wear
        • Delicates and difficult styles like pleats
        • Clothing refreshment
        • Touch-up light wrinkles from storage or first wear
        • Delicates and difficult styles like pleats

        Usage
        • Complement your ironing routine with convenient refreshment on a few garments as required
        • Complement your ironing routine with convenient refreshment on a few garments as required
        • Complement your ironing routine with convenient refreshment on a few garments as required
        • Complement your ironing routine with convenient refreshment on a few garments as required

        Power
        • 1000W
        • 1300W
        • 1500W
        • 1600W

        Continuous steam (g/min)
        • Up to 20g/min
        • Up to 24g/min
        • Up to 30g/min
        • Up to 32g/min
        • 5 steam settings for different fabrics

        Calc clean system
        • -
        • -
        • Yes
        • Yes

        Soleplate

        • Smart heated plate
        • One temperature setting – safe on delicates
        • Smart heated plate
        • One temperature setting – safe on delicates
        • Smart heated plate
        • One temperature setting – safe on delicates
        • Plastic
        • Safe on delicates

        Watertank capacity
        • 60 ml detachable
        • 1 garment per fill
        • 70 ml detachable
        • 1 garment per fill
        • 200 ml detachable
        • 2-3 garments per fill
        • 1600 ml detachable
        • 15-20 garments per fill

        Storage
        • Compact for easy storage in a drawer or suitcase
        • Compact for easy storage in a drawer or suitcase
        • Self-standing ready to go on the dressing table
        • Retractable stand for easier storage

        Powercord length
        • 2m
        • 3m
        • 3m
        • 2.5m

        Accessories

        • Brush for thicker fabrics
        • Brush for thicker fabrics
        • Heat-resistant storage bag
        • Brush for thicker fabrics
        • StyleMat Support
        • Brush & pleatmaker
        • Adjustable pole
        • Hanger with trouser clips
        • StyleBoard support
        * Suggested retail price

        Buy StyleTouch Pure handheld garment steamer

        GC442/67 Handheld Steamer
        The most powerful handheld garment steamer*
        Works both vertically and horizontally
        Now with Quick Calc Release for easy descaling
        Safe on delicate fabrics and tricky-to-iron clothes
        No ironing board needed
        Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Suggested retail price: £100.00

