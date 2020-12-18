Search terms
Garment steamer
The powerful StyleTouch Pure garment steamer refreshes any garment effortlessly — no ironing board required. It’s safe to use on even the most delicate fabrics, with a brush attachment for deeper steam penetration on thicker clothing.
A garment steamer is not an iron and therefore will not have the same results as an iron, especially on thick cotton or linen shirts. A garment steamer is ideal to de-wrinkle thin fabrics, delicate fabrics and garments with difficult designs like pleated skirts. It is also great to touch up and refresh all kinds of garments including wool and jackets.
Refresh your clothing every day with Philips' unique heated plate and continuous steam. Ideal for ironed clothes that have wrinkled in the cupboard or after a first wear. Safe on even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning. Steam removes odours and kills bacteria, so clothes are fresh and ready to wear again – and no washing or ironing board required, so you can conveniently get ready with confidence for your day ahead.
New to garment steaming? It’s easy and fast. And with a few tips from the experts, you’ll be steaming your clothes with ease. From silk to cashmere – from jackets to pleats.
A strong, continuous flow of steam penetrates deeply, to remove creases effortlessly. StyleTouch Pure generates more steam than other handheld garment steamers — with an output of up to 30 g/min.
*Measurement is done using a sequence of 10 seconds steaming, 15 seconds resting in the course of 150 seconds.
|
|
|
