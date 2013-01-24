Chicken Cacciatore | Philips Chef Recipes

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products

    Chicken Cacciatore

    Servings 6 persons, Preparation time 60 minutes, Cooking time: 115 minutes
    HomeCooker
    Alcohol
    Vegetables
    Nut-free
    Fish
    Main courses
    Chicken
    Flour
    90+ minutes

    Ingredients

    • 1 kilogram of free-range skinless, boneless chicken breasts and thighs (roughly 4 of each), cut into 2cm chunks
    • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
    • 2 cloves of garlic, both peeled, 1 sliced
    • 1 teaspoon of fennel seeds
    • 6 fresh bay leaves
    • 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary, leaves picked
    • 500 millilitres of Chianti
    • 2 tablespoons plain flour
    • 2 tablespoons olive oil
    • 3 anchovy fillets
    • 12 black olives, stoned
    • 2 x 400g of plum tomatoes (tins)

    Directions

    • Start by marinating the chicken. Place the chunks in a large bowl with a good pinch of pepper. In a pestle and mortar, crush the whole clove of garlic with the fennel seeds and a pinch of salt. Add the bay and rosemary leaves and gently bruise the herbs to release their flavour. Toss with the chicken, then pour over the wine. Cover the bowl with cling film and pop in the fridge to marinate for at least 60 minutes, but preferably overnight.
    • When you’re ready to cook, make sure the stirrer attachment is in place in the HomeCooker pan, then set the temperature to 175°C. Drain the chicken, reserving the marinade. Pat the chicken dry with kitchen paper then toss in a bowl with the flour and a pinch of salt and pepper.
    • Once the pan has heated up, add half the olive oil and chicken and set the timer for 10 minutes, so it colours evenly. When the time’s up, remove the chicken from the pan, add the remaining oil and chicken and set the timer for another 10 minutes. Once done, return the first batch of chicken to the pan and add the sliced garlic, anchovies, olives and tomatoes, then pour over the reserved marinade. Bring to the boil, then reduce the temperature to 130°C, cover with the lid and set the timer for 90 minutes.
    • When the time’s up, carefully remove the stirrer attachment from the pan then skim off any oil from the surface of the sauce. Stir well and season to taste, then divide between bowls and serve with warm, crusty bread and salad, with the remaining Chianti on the side.
    Chicken Cacciatore | Philips Chef Recipes

    Related Recipes

    • Main courses
      Italian vegetable stew with broad beans | Philips Chef Recipes

      Italian vegetable stew with broad beans | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    • Main courses
      Steamed asian sea bass | Philips Chef Recipes

      Steamed asian sea bass | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    • Main courses
      Pytt i Panna (Swedish meat & potato hash) | Philips Chef Recipes

      Pytt i Panna (Swedish meat & potato hash) | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    View all recipes

    Related Products

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    American Express - payment method
    PayPal - payment method
    Klarna - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Student discount