Creamy chicken korma with coconut rice | Philips Chef Recipes

    Creamy chicken korma with coconut rice

    Servings 6 persons, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time: 95 minutes
    Ingredients

    • 1 small handful of flaked almonds
    • 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil
    • 2 medium onions, peeled and finely sliced
    • 1 fresh green chilli, deseeded and finely sliced
    • 1 small piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped
    • 1 small bunch of fresh coriander, leaves picked and stalks finely chopped
    • 90g korma or other mild curry paste
    • 800 grams of free-range skinless boneless chicken thighs, cut into 3cm chunks
    • 1 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained
    • 1 x 400ml tin low-fat coconut milk
    • 2 tablespoons of desiccated coconut
    • 200 grams of fresh baby spinach
    • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
    • 6 tablespoons fat-free natural yoghurt
    • 1 lemon
    • For the rice: 300 grams of basmati rice
    • For the rice: 2 tablespoons of coarsely grated creamed coconut

    Directions

    • Make sure the stirrer attachment is in place in the pan, then set the temperature to 175°C. Once the pan has heated up, add the almonds and set the timer for 8 minutes, to cook until lightly golden. Once done, tip into a bowl and put aside.
    • Add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil, the onion, chilli, ginger, coriander stalks and korma paste to the pan and set the timer for 20 minutes, so the onions go soft and sticky.
    • Add the remaining oil and the chicken, and set the timer for a further 20 minutes, so the chicken turns golden. When the time’s up, add the chickpeas, coconut milk, half the flaked almonds, the desiccated coconut and a splash of water. Bring to the boil then reduce the temperature to 110°C and set the timer for 40 minutes.
    • When there’s about 10 minutes to go, cook the rice in a pan of boiling salted water according to packet instructions. Drain in a colander and leave to steam dry before scattering over the coconut.
    • Add the spinach to the curry and set the timer for a final 5 minutes, so it wilts. Turn the HomeCooker off and season the curry to taste. Serve scattered with the remaining almonds and coriander leaves, with a dollop of yoghurt and lemon wedges on the side for squeezing over, plus all your usual accompaniments such as poppadoms, chutneys and pickles.
