    Crispy Curry Potato Cubes with Coriander Salsa

    Side dish – 4 portions

    Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 15 minutes
    Ingredients

    • 750 g waxy potatoes
    • 1 tablespoon mild curry powder
    • 1 small ripe mango, in slices (fresh or canned)
    • 15 g fresh coriander, finely chopped
    • Juice and grated peel of 1/2 lime
    • Freshly ground black pepper

    Directions

    • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C. Peel the potatoes and cut them into 2 cm thick cubes. Soak the cubes in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly and then pat them dry with kitchen paper.
    • Mix the curry powder and the oil in a bowl and coat the potato cubes in this mixture. Transfer the potato cubes to the fryer basket and slide the basket into the AirFryer.
    • Set the timer to 15-18 minutes and fry the cubes until they are golden brown and done. Turn them every now and again.
    • In the meantime, puree the mango with the coriander, lime peel, and lime juice in a blender and add salt and pepper to taste.Serve the potato cubes with the salsa. Delicious with roasted chicken or steamed fish.
    Crispy Curry Potato Cubes with Coriander Salsa | Philips Chef Recipes

