Crispy rosemary potatoes | Philips Chef Recipes

    Crispy rosemary potatoes

    Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 5 minutes, Cooking time: 70 minutes
    HomeCooker
    Nut-free
    Vegetarian
    Lactose-free
    Main courses
    30-60 minutes
    Potatoes
    Dairy-free

    Ingredients

    • 3 tablespoons olive oil
    • 600g waxy potatoes, peeled and cut into 2.5cm cubes
    • 1 sprig of fresh rosemary or thyme, leaves picked
    • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
    • 5 cloves of garlic, skin on and crushed whole

    Directions

    • Make sure the stirrer attachment is in place in the pan, then set the temperature to 250°C.
    • Once the pan has heated up, add the olive oil and potatoes. In a pestle and mortar, bash the rosemary or thyme leaves with a pinch of salt, then add to the pan with the crushed garlic cloves and a pinch of pepper. Set the timer for 70 minutes so the potatoes get all golden and crispy. Spoon onto a serving plate and enjoy with roast beef or chicken and lots of gorgeous seasonal veg.
    • Chef’s tip: Try adding some peeled wedges of red onion or halved chestnut mushrooms halfway through cooking to mix things up a bit. You can also try using different woody herbs, or even crumble in a dried red chilli if you want to add a bit of a kick.
